US defense secretary heading to Asia

US President Donald Trump’s defense secretary is expected to underscore US security commitments to key allies South Korea and Japan on his debut trip to Asia this week, as concerns mount over North Korea’s missile program and tensions with China.

The trip is the first for retired Marine General James Mattis since becoming Trump’s Pentagon chief and is also the first foreign trip by any of Trump’s Cabinet secretaries.

Officials say the fact that Mattis is first heading to Asia — as opposed to perhaps visiting troops in Iraq or Afghanistan — is meant to reaffirm ties with two Asian allies hosting nearly 80,000 US troops and the importance of the region overall.

That US reaffirmation could be critical after Trump appeared to question the cost of such US alliances during the election campaign.

He also jolted the region by pulling Washington out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal that Japan had championed.

“It’s a reassurance message,” one Trump administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This is for all of the people who were concerned during the campaign that then-candidate, now-president, Trump was skeptical of our alliances and was somehow going to retreat from our traditional leadership role in the region,” the official said

Trump has spoken with the leaders of Japan and South Korea in recent days and is to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington on Friday next week.

Mattis was to leave the US yesterday, heading first to Seoul before continuing to Tokyo tomorrow.

Trump singled out South Korea and Japan on the campaign trail, suggesting they were benefiting from the US security umbrella without sharing enough of the costs.

In one television interview last year, Trump said of the 28,500 US troops deployed to South Korea: “We get practically nothing compared to the cost of this. Why are we doing this?”

Mattis, in his confirmation hearing, appeared to play down those remarks, saying that there was a long history of US presidents and even defense secretaries calling on allies to pay their fair share of defense costs.

However, his visit to the region comes amid concerns North Korea may be readying to test a new ballistic missile, in what could be an early challenge for Trump’s administration.

Speaking with South Korean Minister of Defense Han Min-koo ahead of his trip, Mattis reaffirmed a US commitment to defend the country and “provide extended deterrence using the full range of US capabilities.”

Analysts expect Mattis to seek an update on South Korea’s early moves to host a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, which, once in place sometime this year, would defend against North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities.

Still, a South Korean military official played down expectations of any big announcements during the trip, saying Mattis’ first visit would likely be “an ice-breaking session” for both nations.

In Tokyo, Mattis is to meet Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, who has repeatedly said Japan is bearing its fair share of the costs for US troops stationed there and has stressed that the alliance is good for both nations.

Japan’s defense spending remains about 1 percent of GDP, far behind China, which is locked in a dispute with Japan over a group of East China Sea islets 220km northeast of Taiwan.

The trip also comes amid growing concern about China’s military moves in the South China Sea.