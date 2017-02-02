Brexit gamble on US could be ‘disaster’

AFP, LONDON

Hailed as an ace up the sleeve for Britain in the upcoming Brexit negotiations last week, relations with US President Donald Trump are turning into a diplomatic headache for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump’s rejection of the EU and his enthusiasm for a swift post-Brexit trade deal with Britain appeared to boost May, demonstrating that she had other options if EU leaders offered an unattractive deal.

“Trump has come along like the tooth fairy, this is one massive, magnificent gift,” one Brexit-supporting minister told the Spectator magazine last week.

The bond between the two leaders was reinforced on Friday last week when Trump hosted May in the White House and pictures of them holding hands were splashed over the front pages of British newspapers.

However, instead of arriving home to plaudits, she flew into a firestorm as Trump announced a temporary measure preventing refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US, sparking huge protests on both sides of the Atlantic.

May initially refused to condemn the move, but then issued a statement saying she did “not agree,” highlighting the peril of pinning her fortunes on the US president in the eyes of some commentators.

“The election of Mr Trump has transformed Brexit from a risky decision into a straightforward disaster,” Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman said. “The emperor Nero has now taken power in Washington — and the British are having to smile and clap as he sets fire and reaches for his fiddle.”

The diplomatic tangle is further complicated by May inviting Trump for an official state visit later in the year, when he will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

More than 1.7 million people have signed a parliamentary petition demanding that the trip be downgraded over concerns that he will damage the reputation of the highly popular queen.

The petition is to be debated in British parliament on Feb. 20.

“Anything that embarrasses the queen plays badly in British politics,” London School of Economics professor Iain Begg said.

Scaling down the visit would also likely go down badly with the US leader, who has spoken of his admiration for the British monarch.

May “doesn’t want to upset Trump... and he will be watching how she behaves very carefully,” London School of Economics fellow Brian Klaas said. “She will have to be very careful.”

Teaming up with Trump was therefore a “political risk,” said Begg, drawing a comparison with former British prime minister Tony Blair, who was branded then-US president George W. Bush’s “poodle” during the 2003 Iraq invasion.

“She’s not tied to him yet, but she has started tying the knot,” Klaas said. “She can untie it, but right now, the picture of them holding hands is one that’s not easy to distance yourself from.”

There is also no guarantee that any eventual trade deal with the US will boost Britain’s economy, particularly given Trump’s “America first” policy against free-trade agreements.

“May is caught in dilemma: she wants something quickly because it will look impressive to those worried about her negotiation strategy, but she needs to get something good so she doesn’t get criticized for being soft,” Begg said.

May will ultimately be judged by the British and has plenty of breathing space with the next general election not due until 2020.