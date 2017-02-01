Agencies

IRAN

Missile test conducted

Tehran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 1,010km, a US official said on Monday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the test was carried out from a site near Semnan. The official said the last time this type of missile was tested was in July last year. It was not immediately clear whether the test launch violated a UN Security Council resolution calling upon Tehran not to carry out activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. News of the test came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit. He said that France would act as defender of the nuclear deal, saying it was in the “common interest” that the accord was obeyed.

POLAND

Auschwitz staff list online

Historians have put online what they say is the most complete list of Nazi SS commanders and guards at Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in hopes some of them can still be brought to justice. The state-run Institute of National Remembrance yesterday said that the SS KL Auschwitz Garrison list is based on data from archives in Poland, Germany, Austria, the US and Russia. It has more than 8,500 entries. The online list is written in Polish, English and German. In related news, two Belgians risk up to a decade behind bars if found guilty of stealing parts of an electric fence from Auschwitz, prosecutors in Oswiecim said yesterday. The two 50-year-olds, identified only as Yann P-B and William H, were detained in July last year as they tried to remove three porcelain electrical isolators. Their trial is set to open in Krakow on Feb. 28.

AUSTRIA

Face veil court ban set

The governing coalition of Social Democrats and the Austrian People’s Party yesterday agreed to prohibit full-face veils in courts, schools and other “public places” as part of a package of reforms drawn up after more than a week of negotiations. The coalition also agreed to ban police officers, judges and magistrates and public prosecutors from wearing head scarves in the interest of appearing “ideologically and religiously neutral” while serving the state.

BRAZIL

Tycoon Batista arrested

Tycoon Eike Batista was arrested yesterday at Rio de Janeiro’s airport after returning to face corruption charges. Batista flew in from New York City and walked immediately to a waiting police vehicle. The 60-year-old former oil and mining magnate is alleged to have paid a US$16.5 million bribe to ex-Rio de Janeiro state governor Sergio Cabral, who is already behind bars for allegedly taking bribes over World Cup and Olympics infrastructure projects. Batista was sent to the Ary Franco prison in Rio, but after protests from his lawyer, he was moved to the much bigger Bangu complex.

UNITED STATES

Scouts open to trans boys

The Boy Scouts of America yesterday said it would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join the organization. “For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our ... programs,” the group said on its Web site. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently.”