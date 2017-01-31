‘Hidden Figures’ runs off with SAG top award

AP

The cast of Hidden Figures rocketed to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) top award at a protest-laden ceremony that was dominated by defiance over US President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration ban.

An uplifting drama about black American mathematicians who aided NASA’s 1960s space race, Hidden Figures was the surprise best-ensemble winner on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. With the Oscar front-runner La La Land not nominated in the category, most expected a contest between Moonlight or Manchester by the Sea.

“This story is about unity,” said Taraji Henson, who stars alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in Hidden Figures. “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins. Every time.”

From the first remarks by presenter Ashton Kutcher, the ceremony was peppered with speeches that argued passionately for inclusion.

In a very well-dressed version of the demonstrations sparked nationwide over the weekend, most award winners spoke in some way — either through personal anecdote or a call to arms — against Trump’s halting of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who added another honor for her performance on the political satire Veep, said she was the daughter of an immigrant who fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France.

“Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Perhaps the most moving speech came from Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor for his acclaimed performance in Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age portrait Moonlight. Ali said he saw lessons for today in Moonlight, in which he plays a character who makes a difference in a shy, gay Miami boy’s hard life.

“We see what happens when you persecute people,” Ali said. “They fold into themselves.”

Ali said his relationship with his mother exemplified tolerance. The son of an ordained minister, Ali converted to Islam 17 years ago.

“We put things to the side,” Ali said of their differences. “I’m able to see her. She’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. That stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.”

Ali was among the several Oscar favorites who cemented their front-runner status, including best-actress winner Emma Stone for La La Land and best-supporting actress winner Viola Davis for Fences.

However, best actor went to Davis’ co-star (and director) Denzel Washington for his performance in the August Wilson adaptation. Most expected the award to go to Casey Affleck, apparently including Washington, himself.

“I’m a God-fearing man,” he said, still shaking his head as he reached the podium. “I’m supposed to have faith, but I didn’t have faith.”

The most blistering speech was by David Harbour, who led the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things — another big surprise winner — on stage to accept best ensemble in a TV drama series.

“We will hunt monsters,” Harbour vowed in lengthy remarks that drew a standing ovation.

The hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black won best ensemble in a comedy series for the third straight year.

“We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland,” said star Taylor Schilling, while a cast member added “Brooklyn!”