Malaysia expands search for missing from boat sinking

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian authorities yesterday expanded the search for six people, including five Chinese tourists, still missing two days after their boat sank off Borneo. Twenty-two people were rescued, but three Chinese tourists died.

Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency (MEA) said in a statement that the search area has been expanded by about four times to 1,500 square nautical miles (5,145km2) of the South China Sea, off Sabah State. It said Brunei has also deployed a plane to search in its waters.

Government Cabinet Minister Shahidan Kassim was reported by the national Bernama news agency as saying that the 20 Chinese tourists rescued were weak, shivering and sunburned, but had sustained no serious injuries.

The survivors were brought ashore late on Sunday and hospitalized.

Shahidan said rescuers were running out of time as one of the survivors had told authorities that one of the missing six had died.

Officials earlier said the Chinese tourists had huddled together in groups, forming human chains, and were wearing life vests when they were rescued by fishermen after more than 10 hours adrift in the sea.

Their catamaran left Sabah’s capital, Kota Kinabalu, on Saturday morning for Pulau Mengalum, an island 60km west that is known for its pristine beaches and dive sites, and was reported missing about 12 hours later.

Twenty-eight of the 31 on board were Chinese, with three crew members.

The captain and a crewman were rescued by another tourist boat on Sunday afternoon, and fishermen found the 20 other survivors along with the three dead, two men and a woman, a few hours later.

The captain and crewman have been detained for questioning.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called for a full investigation to determine the cause of the tragedy.

“However, at the moment we must concentrate fully on the search and rescue efforts for six more victims who have not yet been found,” he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters and AFP