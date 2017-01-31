Duterte extends anti-drug crackdown until term end

AFP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday described the police force prosecuting his deadly crime war as “corrupt to the core,” but extended the crackdown until the last day of his term in 2022.

Duterte announced he intended to “cleanse” the police force, after a series of scandals in which officers were caught committing murder, extortion and robbery while using the drug war as cover.

“You policemen are the most corrupt. You are corrupt to the core. It’s in your system,” Duterte told reporters at a news conference held just after midnight on Sunday as he railed against the anti-drug officers who allegedly masterminded the murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside national police headquarters.

Duterte said nearly 40 percent of the police force engaged in illegal activities.

His comments came seven months after he took office and immediately tasked police with being the frontline troops in his plans to wipe out the illegal drug trade that he said was threatening to turn the Philippines into a narco state.

Since then, police have reported shooting dead more than 2,500 people they have accused of being drug suspects, alleging on every occasion that they had to open fire in self-defense.

Human rights groups and relatives of some of the victims have alleged police frequently shoot dead defenseless people, and often plant drugs and a gun on the bullet-riddled corpse.

Nearly 4,000 other people have died in unexplained circumstances in the crackdown, according to official figures. Many of those victims have had signs placed on them labelling them drug traffickers or users.

Duterte won the presidential elections largely on a law-and-order platform headlined by a vow to eliminate the illegal drug trade in three to six months. He promised that 100,000 people would be killed and so many bodies would be dumped in Manila Bay that the fish there would grow fat from feeding on them.

Once in office Duterte extended the time frame of the drug war until March, but yesterday he said there would be no end while he was in power.

“I will extend it to the last day of my term,” Duterte said. “March no longer applies.”

In the Philippines, presidents are allowed to serve only a single term of six years.

Following Duterte’s comments at a news conference just after midnight, Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa announced that all anti-drug units across the country would be suspended until the agency has cleansed its ranks of “scalawags.”

“To all the rogue cops, beware! We no longer have a war on drugs. We now have a war on scalawags,” Dela Rosa told a news conference later yesterday.

Critics have questioned the sincerity of Duterte’s outrage against corrupt police, and why the police had been given such a free hand so far to kill in the name of the drug war if the president knew that so many were corrupt.

“How can a corrupt and fascist police force, where impunity is the norm, successfully stamp out criminal activities such as the illegal drug trade,” said Renato Reyes, secretary-general of BAYAN, a coalition of leftist activist groups. “The body count will continue to rise and more criminals in uniform will wreck havoc on the people.”

Additional reporting by Reuters.