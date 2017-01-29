Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

Warning over intolerance

The rise of populism has triggered an increase in anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of intolerance, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. He told several hundred people, including Holocaust survivors, at an annual commemoration of the Holocaust that “a ‘new normal’ of public discourse is taking hold, in which prejudice is given a free pass and the door is opened to even more extreme hatred.” Guterres said people like him who grew up after World War II never imagined they would see rising attacks on Jews in Europe, but “anti-Semitism is alive and kicking… Irrationality and intolerance are back.’’

ITALY

Refugees rescued from sea

About 1,000 people were rescued from unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean on Friday, while one dead body was recovered, the coast guard said in a statement. The refugees, who were found aboard six inflatable and three wooden boats, were rescued in operations throughout the day, notably by two coast guard ships. The body was found on one of the inflatable boats.

CANADA

Abortion funding mulled

The government is considering contributing to a Dutch-led international fund to support abortion services in developing countries, set up in response to US President Donald Trump’s order to halt financing of nongovernmental organizations that support the practice. A spokesman for International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said that Bibeau had spoken with her Dutch counterpart about the fund, and was considering donating an unspecified sum to it or a similar measure that would support “sexual reproductive rights, including abortion” abroad. “Sexual health and reproductive rights will be at the heart of Canada’s new international assistance policy,” spokesman Louis Belanger said in an e-mail.

UNITED KINGDOM

George III papers online

An enormous cache of historical documents from the royal archives detailing the reign of King George III went online yesterday as part of the royal family’s effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane. The monarch is often referred to as “mad King George.” He was the nation’s longest-reigning king, ruling from 1760 to 1820, but he suffered from a rare inherited blood disorder, porphyria, which comes with symptoms including insomnia, high blood pressure, sensitivity to sunlight and confusion, which during his lifetime were seen as signs of insanity. The portal is part of a five-year project to digitalize 350,000 documents in the archives’ collection of Georgian papers.

FRANCE

Soda refills banned

The government on Friday said no restaurants can offer free refills of sodas and other sugary drinks. The new regulation is the latest attempt to tackle what the government called a relentless rise in the national obesity rate. Fast-food restaurants are expected to be targeted under the new law. The new law, which takes effect immediately, said it aimed to “limit, especially among the young,” the risks of obesity and diabetes. However, the new law has divided the French, who consume fewer soft drinks per capita than residents of most other countries. “Each person has to take responsibility,” a 21-year-old man told Le Parisien newspaper. Restaurants “might as well put scales in front of each fast-food joint.”