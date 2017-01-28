Agencies

INDONESIA

IS suspect ex-finance official

A man detained for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria with his family is a former ministry of finance official who studied in Australia, authorities said yesterday. The family of five, including three children, were detained on Bali on Tuesday after being deported from Turkey following their arrest on suspicion of planning to cross into Syria and join the militants. The ministry identified the man as Triyono Utomo, an economist who had worked in two different departments at the ministry. The 39-year-old received his master’s from Flinders University in Adelaide in 2009. “In February 2016 he resigned as a public servant from the finance ministry because he wanted to manage a boarding school for orphans,” ministry spokesman Nufransa Wira Sakti said. “After that he could no longer be contacted.” The ministry added it would not provide the former official with legal assistance.

AUSTRALIA

Two die in air show

Two people have died after a light plane nosedived into a river in front of thousands of horrified spectators at an air show in Western Australia, missing nearby boats and crowds. Footage shared on social media showed the Grumman G-73 Mallard seaplane flying above the Swan River in Perth on Thursday afternoon as part of Australia Day celebrations before it went down. Western Australia Police said the “very experienced” pilot Peter Lynch, 52, and his Indonesian-born passenger and partner, 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, died in the crash. “Thank God it went down in the water where it went down — that was one of my first thoughts,” Western Australia Police Acting Commissioner Stephen Brown told reporters in Perth. “There’s ... very clear waterway, that was the clear waterway that Peter was flying over and not too far away on the foreshore are thousands of people. And further to the west was quite a large group of members of the public on their boats.”

SINGAPORE

Troop carriers head home

Nine armored troop carriers impounded by Hong Kong in November last year while in transit from military exercises in Taiwan are on their way back home, Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen (黃永宏) said yesterday. “Terrexes left Hong Kong port this morning at 0415hrs. Next stop, home,” Ng said in a Facebook post. The journey would take a week, Ng had said on Wednesday.

JAPAN

Foreign workers top 1m

The number of foreign workers surpassed 1 million for the first time last year. Slightly more than 1 million foreigners from countries such as China and Vietnam were working in Japan as of October last year, Ministry of Labor data showed yesterday. That was up nearly 20 percent from the previous year and a new record for the fourth straight year. Workers from China made up more than 30 percent of the foreign labor force, rising 6.9 percent from the previous year, the data showed. Vietnamese workers were in second place, accounting for about 16 percent of foreign workers, but up more than 50 percent compared with the previous year. Although Japan accepted a record number of foreign workers, these include trainees and exchange students working part time. The trainee system, aimed at training foreign workers so they can bring skills back to their home country, is often used by labor-strapped companies to secure workers. The program has been criticized by the US for exploitation.