Man charged with assaulting Muslim employee at JFK

AP, NEW YORK

A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a Muslim airline employee at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at the woman and telling her that US President Donald Trump “will get rid of all of you,” the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

The office said Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, had arrived from Aruba and was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts on Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Rhodes came up to the door and went on a profanity-laced tirade, asking the woman if she was praying, then allegedly punched the door, which hit the back of Khan’s chair.

Khan asked Rhodes what she had done to him and Rhodes replied: “You did nothing.”

He then cursed at her and kicked her in the leg, Brown said.

When another person tried to calm him down, Brown said Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office, followed by Rhodes.