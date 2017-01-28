N Korea blasts ‘madcap’ US, S Korea drills

Reuters, PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

South Korean and US Marines are conducting military exercises on ski slopes in sub-freezing temperatures, including shirtless hand-to-hand combat in the snow, prompting warnings of retaliation from North Korea over “madcap mid-winter” drills.

More than 300 Marines are taking part, simulating combat on the ski slopes of Pyeongchang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, amid speculation North Korea could be planning another missile test in defiance of UN resolutions.

“US Marine Corps and ROK [Republic of Korea] Marine Corps partnered together at every level to build a camaraderie and friendship of the two countries’ militaries, but also to increase our proficiency in the event where we have to fight a war together,” US Captain Marcus Carlstrom told reporters.

The training began on Jan. 15 and ends on Friday next week in Pyeongchang, about 180km east of Seoul.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea in joint defense against North Korea, which is under UN sanctions over a series of nuclear and missile tests and which regularly threatens to destroy the South and the US.

Poverty-stricken, reclusive North Korea and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

James Mattis, in his confirmation hearing as US secretary of defense, described “the Pacific theater” as a priority and analysts expect new military spending under US President Donald Trump to strengthen the US presence in Asia.

Topping US concerns in the region are North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, and China’s military moves in the South China Sea.

North Korean media was dismissive of the exercises, but warned of retaliation.

“The colonial puppet forces, no more than a rabble, are keen on escalating the tension and the moves to ignite a war at a time when even their American master is at a loss how to cope with the DPRK’s [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] powerful nuclear deterrent,” the Korean Central News Agency quoted Minju Joson newspaper as saying.

“If the south Korean warmongers ignite a war against the DPRK, totally counting on the US, the revolutionary forces of the DPRK will wipe out the aggressors to the last man by fully displaying their tremendous might,” it said.

South Korean acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday said the deployment of a US anti-missile defense system should not be delayed in the face of the growing North Korean nuclear missile threat.

South Korean Minister of Defense Han Min-koo said North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles were “a direct and substantive threat,” and ordered thorough military readiness, Yonhap News Agency said.