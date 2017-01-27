Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy-winning star, dies at 80

Reuters

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened US television screens as the perky suburban housewife on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and then as a fledgling feminist on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.

Moore, who won seven Emmy Awards for her television work, died in the company of friends and her husband, S. Robert Levine, representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

She had been seriously ill over the past two years, when she was in and out of hospitals and suffered from heart and kidney problems, close friends said. She was a diabetic, and in 2011 she had a benign brain tumor removed.

Moore also was nominated in 1981 for an Academy Award for the film Ordinary People, playing a character very different from her TV roles — an icy woman coping with a suicide attempt by her 18-year-old son.

Robert Redford, who directed the movie, said in a statement that her “energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role darker than anything she had ever done was brave and enormously powerful.”

Moore’s eponymous show and The Dick Van Dyke Show were both among the most popular sitcoms of their time, with the former ranking seventh and the latter No. 20 on TV Guide’s 2013 list of best television shows.

“There are no words. She was THE BEST!” actor Dick Van Dyke said on Twitter. “We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better.”

Asked by Reuters in 2012 when she was given the Screen Actors Guild lifetime achievement award how she wanted to be remembered, Moore said: “As a good chum. As somebody who was happy most of the time and took great pride in making people laugh when I was able to pull that off.”