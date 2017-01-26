Agencies

GREECE

No Cyprus solution in sight

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras yesterday said he saw “no grounds” at present for a deal to reunify Cyprus after weeks of talks. “As was evident [in the talks so far] there are no grounds for a solution today,” Tsipras told Efimerida ton Syntakton daily. “But if there does appear to be [room for a solution] I am ready to attend the talks.” UN-backed negotiations were held last week in Switzerland between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot representatives, as well as officials from Ankara, Athens and former colonial power Britain. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the eastern Mediterranean island in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

AUSTRALIA

Theater gets bomb threat

Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory Andrew Barr has told people offended by an Australia Day billboard featuring two young Muslim girls to “get over it” after threats were made against the Canberra Theatre. The theater is hosting a large billboard featuring the image of two young girls that was taken down from a Melbourne billboard after far-right and anti-Muslim groups made threats. A crowdfunding campaign in response to the original picture’s removal raised more than US$168,000 to republish and spread the image across the nation. The Canberra Theatre had posted on its social media pages that it was proud to display the image, but far-right group Respect Australia called for its members to telephone the theater and complain. Several members also left comments on the theater’s page. Barr said the reaction to the billboard was “fanatical,” and the government and the community should not bow to intimidation. “For those who are concerned about the contents of the signs, I have a very simple message: ‘Get a life, get over it,’” he said.

SOUTH KOREA

US man’s sentence upheld

The Supreme Court of Korea yesterday upheld a US citizen’s 20-year sentence for a murder, finally drawing a line under a tortuous legal saga two decades after he stabbed a South Korean to death in a Burger King toilet. The random killing of Jo Jung-pil was made into a hit movie in 2009, reviving public anger over the crime and forcing prosecutors to reopen the case. Arthur Patterson, now 37, was convicted by a Seoul court last year and the Supreme Court upheld the ruling yesterday, adding in a statement that his sentence was “justified.” Patterson, the son of a US military contractor, was 17 at the time, and 20 years in jail is the nation’s maximum penalty for an offender under 18.

THAILAND

Submarine purchase passed

The military government has approved 13.5 billion baht (US$380 million) to buy a submarine from China after putting the purchase on hold last year, officials said yesterday. The purchase was suspended amid public criticism and questions as to whether the nation really needed a submarine. Navy officials said negotiations with the Chinese government were nearly finalized and the budget had been earmarked to pay for the submarine over six years. Navy spokesman Admiral Jumpol Loompikanon said the submarine would allow the navy to study tactics and how submarine warfare might be used against the nation. The army has also set aside 2 billion baht over three years to buy 10 tanks and auxiliary vehicles from China, Ministry of Defense Permanent Deputy Secretary General Chatudom Thittasiri said. The purchase is in addition to 28 main battle tanks ordered from China last year.