Modi and Trump share ‘warm’ call

AFP, NEW DELHI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday pledged to work closely with US President Donald Trump after Trump invited him to Washington, looking to ensure an upturn in ties survives a change at the White House.

After their first telephone call since Trump’s inauguration, the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies indicated they had had a warm conversation and extended mutual invitations to their capitals.

Modi was effectively barred from the US for many years as punishment for deadly communal riots in the western state of Gujarat during his time as chief minister of the state, but after his landslide election victory, Modi built a strong rapport with former US president Barack Obama.

A surprisingly warm conversation in November last year between Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif caused alarm in New Delhi, which is trying to portray its rival regime in Islamabad as the “mothership of terrorism,” but official statements issued after Tuesday’s night telephone call indicated that the two men are keen to build on the improvement in ties.

Writing on Twitter, Modi said he “had a warm conversation” with the new US president and that they had both “agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties.”

“Have also invited President Trump to visit India,” Modi added after the White House revealed Washington had extended a similar invite.

Trump emphasized that the US “considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” according to a White House statement.

“The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense. President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year,” it said.

Several commentators have said that Modi and Trump should have a natural affinity as two political outsiders who have risen to power in part by castigating the traditional ruling elite.

Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, described Modi’s victory in India’s 2014 general election as the first phase in a “global revolt” against the existing order that culminated with the outcome of November last year’s US election.

A report in yesterday’s Hindustan Times said Trump’s reservations over a visa scheme allowing highly skilled foreign workers into the US could cause some friction, but it quoted an Indian official as saying that “there is no other area of potential dispute” with the new US administration.