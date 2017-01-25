Dutch government mulls international child adoption ban

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

The Dutch government is expected to vote on whether to ban international child adoption amid concerns over the danger of trafficking and laundering children, raising the possibility that other nations could follow suit, experts say.

The vote, being closely watched by the child adoption industry worldwide, is expected in March and follows a report published by the Dutch Ministry of Justice that found the adoption process can be used as a front for child trafficking.

Published in November last year after a string of adoption scandals, the report was meant to provide advice for a change in policy on international adoption to and from the Netherlands, but offered near total condemnation of the process.

Of thousands of adoptions, the report said “a significant proportion involved serious misconduct, such as child laundering or the sale of a child” with the desire of families for a child at any cost creating an “adoption market.”

Yrrah van der Kruit, one of the report’s authors, said the findings were likely to prompt other nations to reconsider their adoption policies.

“If we really want to help the child, adoption has to stop,” she said. “For as long as rich countries continue to drive a market of adoption from poorer countries, we will have this problem and the poor countries will not put the necessary developments in place to support their own children.”

The report said adequate regulation of international adoption was impossible and the Dutch government needed to shift its focus to protecting children by supporting a “youth protection system in the country of origin.”

The Netherlands is the home and a key funder of the Hague Convention — the treaty which provides a legal framework for international adoptions in the majority of Western nations.

The Hague Adoption Convention encourages international adoption in cases where neither the return of the child to their family nor domestic adoption is an option. Critically, the convention does not recognize domestic fostering or residential care as suitable long-term options.

If the Netherlands were to place a ban on international adoption, it could necessitate a withdrawal from the convention, which experts believe could then have a domino effect as other nations launch their own inquiries.

Roelie Post, author of The Perverse Effects of the Hague Convention, said a Dutch ban on international adoption would signal the end of the practice everywhere.

“[The vote] would be a recognition that the convention hasn’t lived up to its goals of preventing child trafficking and has, in fact, done the opposite — whitewashed the trafficking process all across the world,” she said.