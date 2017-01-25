Gaffes mar Ban Ki-moon’s return

Reuters, SEOUL

It has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favorite to be the nation’s next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a skeptical media.

Ban, 72, has been unable to capitalize on his much-anticipated homecoming after a decade as UN secretary-general in New York. Since his return on Jan. 12, he has cut a sometimes-irritable figure in public and been pilloried for a series of perceived public relations gaffes — all without announcing any intention to run for president.

Now the US has asked South Korea to arrest his brother, Ban Ki-sang, on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.

The timing of the case could hardly be worse for Ban Ki-moon, whose high international profile and clean image were expected to be assets as he returned to a nation reeling from a presidential corruption scandal.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been impeached by parliament and stripped of her powers while a court decides her fate.

Ban Ki-moon on Saturday apologized for family members who had caused public concern.

“I have absolutely no knowledge of this case,” he said in a statement.

However, a Realmeter poll released on Monday showed his support slipping from 22.2 percent last week to 19.8 percent, compared with 29.1 percent for Moon Jae-in of the opposition Democratic Party.

The poll numbers are volatile and analysts say it is too early to count out Ban Ki-moon. However, if Moon holds his lead, he would become the first liberal to be elected South Korean president in nearly a decade.

Ban Ki-moon has yet to affiliate himself with a party, but had been expected to run as a conservative.

If the impeachment vote against Park is upheld by the Constitutional Court of Korea, she will have to quit and an election would be held two months later. A ruling is expected as soon as next month.

Ban Ki-moon has a team of politicians and former diplomats supporting him and has made several campaign-style appearances around the country since his return, pitching him in the full glare of the media spotlight.

On his arrival in Seoul, Ban Ki-moon took the airport express train instead of a limo, but did not know how to buy a ticket. He was pictured trying to insert two 10,000 won (US$8.57) bills into the machine at the same time for a 7,500 won ticket.

“Couldn’t you have treated it as something cute from a person who’d been in New York for a long time?” he said at a meeting with voters and reporters in the southern city of Daegu. “I really wish they wouldn’t act with malice.”

Two days later, Ban Ki-moon visited a care home where he fed porridge to an old woman. He was criticized for wearing a bib when the old woman was not — and for feeding someone lying flat on their back.

He also dressed head to toe in protective gear to try out a disinfectant spray when all those around him wore ordinary clothes, media said.

And he was criticized for picking up a bottle of Evian mineral water from a convenience store before being told by an aide he should buy a local product.

A cartoon in the left-leaning Hankyoreh newspaper managed to combine the gaffes — Ban Ki-moon in protective gear and bib trying to feed a hospital patient with two 10,000 won notes with a giant bottle of Evian on his back.