US president has no plans to release taxes: Trump aide

Bloomberg

The White House now has no intention of releasing US President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a top presidential adviser said, stepping away from a campaign promise he would do so when an audit of them is completed.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him,” Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday.

Conway made her comments when asked in an appearance on ABC’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos about a White House petition posted on Friday demanding Trump’s returns be released.

There are many more than the 100,000 signatures required to meet the threshold to get a White House answer.

Conway said people do not care about tax returns from Trump, the nation’s first billionaire president, and are focused on what their own tax returns would look like while the Republican is in the White House — not what his would look like.

“People want to know they will get tax relief,” she said, adding that Trump and his family are complying with all ethical rules.

The US Department of Justice said in a memo dated Friday that one family member, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, is not prohibited by a US federal anti-nepotism statute from taking a post as a senior White House adviser.

WikiLeaks called on leakers to provide it with copies of Trump’s tax returns.

“Trump’s breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts,” WikiLeaks said on Twitter, referring to failed Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.

WikiLeaks, during last year’s US presidential campaign, published thousands of e-mails and internal documents hacked from the Democratic National Committee and top advisers to Clinton.

The petition about Trump’s returns was posted to the White House “We the People” Web site.

It was created on Friday — Trump’s inauguration day — and demanded to “immediately release Donald Trump’s full tax returns, with all information needed to verify Emoluments Clause compliance.”

“The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution,” it says.

By Sunday afternoon, the site reported 216,169 petition signatures.