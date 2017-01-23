Russia may ease domestic violence laws

AP, MOSCOW

In Russia, giving one’s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people. This week, the Russian parliament is expected to take a step closer toward decriminalizing it altogether.

Battery is a criminal offense in Russia, but nearly 20 percent of Russians say they think it is sometimes OK to hit a spouse or a child. In a bid to accommodate conservative voters, deputies in the lower house of parliament have given initial approval to a bill eliminating criminal liability for domestic violence that stops short of serious bodily harm or rape.

If the measure passes its second reading in the Duma on Wednesday, when the draft can be changed, approval in the third and final reading would be a foregone conclusion. From the Duma, it would proceed to the upper house, largely a rubber-stamp body, and then to President Vladimir Putin’s desk.

Data on domestic violence in Russia are obscure, but Russian Ministry of the Interior statistics show that 40 percent of all violent crimes in Russia are committed in family surroundings. In 2013, more than 9,000 women were reported to have been killed in incidents of domestic violence.

The bill stems from a summer last year ruling of the Russian Supreme Court which decriminalized battery that does not inflict bodily harm, but retained criminal charges for those accused of battery against family members.

Conservative activists objected, saying the ruling meant a parent spanking a child could be punished more harshly than a non-relative striking the child.

Ultra-conservative lawmaker Yelena Mizulina, who also authored Russia’s “gay propaganda” ban, introduced the bill to decriminalize domestic violence.

It initially was shelved after a disapproving review from the government.

Tables turned at the end of the year when a journalist from a conservative publication pressed Putin about it at his annual news conference.

“If the father spanks his child for a good reason as a means of education, a traditional Russian one, he will be sentenced to two years in prison — and if a neighbor does this, he will get away with a fine,” the journalist said to Putin.

Putin replied: “It is better not to spank children and refer to some traditions,” but then added: “We should not go overboard with it [punishment for battery]. It is not good, it harms families.”

The bill would make battery on a family member punishable by a fine of less than 30,000 rubles (US$503) or a 15-day arrest.

A survey this month by Russian state-run pollster VTsIOM found that 19 percent of respondents said “it can be acceptable” to hit one’s wife, husband or child “in certain circumstances.”

The nationwide poll by telephone of 1,800 people was held Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. The survey had a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Russian police are notoriously reluctant to react to domestic violence calls, which many regard as meddling in family affairs. Prosecutors in November last year began investigating a police officer who took a call from a woman complaining about her boyfriend’s aggressive behavior.

Instead of offering help, the officer reportedly told the woman that the police would only come if she got killed.

Shortly thereafter, the man beat the woman to death, prosecutors said.

Bill co-authors Olga Batalina last week said in the Duma that the penalty for battery should be lenient for acts of violence “committed in an emotional conflict, without malice, without grave consequences.”