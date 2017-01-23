Trump uses first day to berate media

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump used his first full day in office on Saturday to unleash a remarkably bitter attack on the news media, falsely accusing journalists of both inventing a rift between him and intelligence agencies and deliberately understating the size of his inauguration crowd.

In a visit to the CIA designed to showcase his support for the intelligence community, Trump ignored his own repeated public statements criticizing the intelligence community, a group he compared to Nazis a little more than a week ago.

He also called journalists “among the most dishonest human beings on earth” and he said that as many as 1.5 million people had attended his inauguration, a claim that photographs disproved.

Later, at the White House, he dispatched press secretary Sean Spicer to the briefing room in the West Wing, where Spicer scolded reporters and made a series of false statements.

He said that news organizations had deliberately misstated the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration on Friday in an attempt to sow divisions at a time when Trump was trying to unify the country, warning that the new administration would hold them to account.

The statements from the new president and his spokesman came as hundreds of thousands of people protested against Trump, a crowd that appeared to dwarf the one that had gathered the day before when he was sworn in. The remarks were a striking display of invective and grievance at the dawn of a presidency, usually a time when the White House works to set a tone of national unity and build confidence in a new leader.

Instead, the US president and his team appeared embattled and defensive, signaling that the pugnacious style Trump employed as a candidate will persist now that he has ascended to the nation’s highest office.

Saturday was supposed to be a day for Trump to mend fences with the intelligence community, with an appearance at the CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

While he was lavish in his praise, the US president focused in his 15-minute speech on his complaints about news coverage of his criticism of the nation’s spy agencies and meandered to other topics, including the crowd size at his inauguration, his level of political support, his mental age and his intellectual heft.

“I just want to let you know, I am so behind you,” Trump told more than 300 employees assembled in the lobby for his remarks.

In recent weeks, Trump has questioned the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia meddled in the US election on his behalf. After the disclosure of a dossier with unsubstantiated claims about Trump, he accused the intelligence community of allowing the leak and wrote on Twitter: “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

On Saturday, he said journalists were responsible for any suggestion that he was not fully supportive of intelligence agencies’ work.

“I have a running war with the media,” Trump said. “They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth and they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community.”

“The reason you’re the No. 1 stop is, it is exactly the opposite,” Trump added. “I love you, I respect you, there’s nobody I respect more.”

Trump also took issue with news reports about the number of people who attended his inauguration, complaining that the news media used photographs of “an empty field” to make it seem as if his inauguration ceremony did not draw many people.