UNITED STATES

Twain fairy tale to sell

More than a century after his death, Mark Twain’s publishing life continues. Doubleday Books for Young Readers on Friday announced that it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered. The book is called The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine and is scheduled for release on Sept. 26. The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers & Project at the University of California, Berkeley. The prize-winning team of Philip Stead and Erin Stead have expanded the unfinished story to an 11-chapter, 152-page illustrated book. The story tells of a boy who can talk to animals and their joint effort to rescue a prince.

AUSTRIA

Attack thwarted: minister

Minister of the Interior Wolfgang Sobotka on Friday said that authorities had averted a potential “terror attack” in Vienna with the arrest by armed police of an 18-year-old suspected Muslim militant. “Our police forces managed in quick time to arrest a suspect and so prevent a potential terror attack in the federal capital Vienna,” Sobotka told reporters. He told public television later that the Austrian citizen is from the country’s ethnic Albanian minority and there were “some indications” that he was in contact with Islamic militant groups. Sobotka said there were “leads suggesting that ... a larger network could be behind him.” Vienna’s metro system was among possible targets, he said.

CHINA

Hotel collapse kills two

At least two people have been killed and 10 were missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide. The government of Nanzhang County in Hunan Province said that crews were working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck a tabout 7:30pm on Friday. Three people had been rescued and were recovering in a hospital. The Xinhua news agency said 3,000m3 of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel. It said the cause of the collapse was under investigation. Xinhua said rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in hospital.

PAKISTAN

Market hit by explosion

Authorities said a bomb exploded in a market in a northwestern tribal region that borders Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and wounding 51. Sabir Hussain at the Parachinar main hospital said 11 critically wounded people brought from the blast yesterday morning at a vegetable market died during treatment. He said there are still several people in serious condition who were being shifted to other hospitals for better care. Government official Shahid Khan said that the explosion took place while the market was crowded.

INDIA

Bull wrestling reinstated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overturned a Supreme Court ban on a bull-wrestling festival that fueled massive protests by people who called it an attack on their culture. The court outlawed the Jallikattu festival last year after a plea by animal rights groups, which have long accused participants in the event — held every year in different parts of southern Tamil Nadu — of cruelty to the animals. Tensions have escalated in recent days as thousands of protesters gathered in Chennai and other cities, prompting Tamil Nadu’s chief minister to travel to Delhi to ask Modi to overturn the ban.