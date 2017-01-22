Theresa May says Trump ‘recognizes NATO’s importance’

AFP, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday said that she believed US President Donald Trump “recognizes the importance and significance of NATO,” despite him days earlier dubbing the military alliance obsolete.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, May said: “I’m also confident the USA will recognize the importance of the cooperation we have in Europe to ensure our collective defense and collective security.”

May is expected to visit Trump in the spring, according to Downing Street, although the Financial Times reported that she could go to Washington as early as next month.

May congratulated Trump after he took office on Friday.

“From our conversations to date, I know we are both committed to advancing the special relationship between our two countries and working together for the prosperity and security of people on both sides of the Atlantic,” she said.

In Myanmar, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yesterday said he was “positive and optimistic” that Trump’s policies would work in Britain’s favor.

Johnson said he was “very optimistic” a trade deal could be done quickly with the new president, once Britain had left the EU.

In his inaugural speech, Trump declared he would put “America first” in all his decisions.

Johnson said that whatever deal was done with the US “it’s got to work for the UK as well.”

“I think that the new president has made it very clear that he wants to put Britain at the front of the line for a new trade deal and obviously that’s extremely exciting and important,” Johnson said.

Additional reporting by AP