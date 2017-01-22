Trump signs order targeting ‘Obamacare’

AP, WASHINGTON

In an opening salvo against “Obamacare,” US President Donald Trump on Friday night signed an executive order that appears aimed squarely at undoing the requirement that individuals carry insurance or face fines.

The order directs federal agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the law’s reach. It directs them to grant waivers, exemptions and delays of provisions in the Affordable Care Act that would impose costs on states or individuals, potentially including the law’s penalties on people who remain uninsured — a key provision.

The order also says that federal agencies must allow states greater flexibility to carry out healthcare programs.

“It’s a sign that the Trump administration is looking to unwind the law in every way it can administratively,” said Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan clearinghouse for information and analysis about the US’ healthcare system.

One possibility is for the government to find new ways to grant exemptions from the law’s unpopular requirement that people who remain uninsured pay fines, if deemed able to afford coverage.

For example, Republican lawmakers in the US Congress have proposed an exemption for people in areas where only one insurer offers coverage — currently about one-third of US counties.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate, taking little time to fill two critical national security posts, overwhelmingly confirmed a pair of retired US Marine generals tapped by Trump to run the Pentagon and secure the US’ borders.

A little more than an hour later, US Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to James Mattis to be US secretary of defense and John Kelly to lead the US Department of Homeland Security.

Mattis had been confirmed by a 98-1 vote and Kelly 88-11.

Earlier in the day, during a luncheon following his inauguration, Trump said Mattis and Kelly were from “central casting,” referring to their reputations as tough-talking, no-nonsense commanders.

“If I’m doing a movie, I’d pick you, General Mattis,” Trump said.

Democrats delayed until Monday action by the full Senate on Trump’s pick for CIA director, Representative Mike Pompeo.

Senators Ron Wyden, Richard Blumenthal and Patrick Leahy objected to what they said was a “rushed confirmation” and demanded more time for Pompeo’s nomination to be “vetted, questioned and debated.”

Republicans said Democrats were unnecessarily delaying the confirmations and that the move left the spy agency leaderless over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said he was pleased with the Senate’s confirmation votes and made clear he wanted more.

“I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified Cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay,” he said.