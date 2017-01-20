Suicide car bombing in Mali kills 77

AFP, GAO, Mali

A suicide bombing targeting groups committed to restoring peace in northern Mali killed 77 people and struck a fresh blow at long-running efforts to stabilize the nation’s north.

The car bomb attack on Wednesday in Gao, the region’s biggest city, targeted a camp housing former rebels and pro-Mali militia who are signatories to a 2015 peace accord struck with the government.

The latest toll stands at 77, a French army spokesman yesterday said in Paris, up from an earlier toll of more than 60 deaths.

“We regret to say that there are 77 deaths,” said Colonel Patrik Steiger, speaking to reporters.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ordered three days of national mourning following the attack, the worst in the country in recent years.

A group of Algerian militants and al-Qaeda ally Mokhtar Belmokhtar claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

The group, allied to al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), identified the attacker as Abdelhadi al-Foulani, in a statement cited by the US-based SITE watchdog and Mauritanian news agency Al-Akhbar.

Malian Minister of Defense Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga traveled to Gao following the blast.

The attack occurred as former rebels from the Tuareg-led CMA movement prepared to go on a joint patrol with pro-government militia members, under the terms of the peace deal.

The US condemned the bombing, describing the attack as “cowardly.”

“We also denounce in the strongest terms all efforts to derail implementation of the peace agreement in Mali,” US Department of State spokesman Peter Kirby said.

Mali’s north fell under the control of Tuareg-led rebels and Muslim militant groups linked to al-Qaeda in 2012. The groups sidelined the rebels to take sole control.

Although they were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013, implementation of the peace accord has been piecemeal, with insurgents still active across large parts of the region.

The joint patrols, which also include regular Malian army troops, are supposed to help prepare for the reorganization of the army.

A Malian military source told reporters that 110 people had been injured.

The UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said in a statement that “dozens of deaths and dozens of injuries are reported among the 600 individuals hosted in the camp.”

The attack took place at 8:40am GMT as the former rival groups “were due to soon leave on a joint patrol,” a MINUSMA source added.

The powerful blast, which went off during a training session, ripped apart bodies, scattering limbs across the camp, a witness said.

The vehicle used in the blast bore the logo of the unit coordinating the joint patrols, army spokesman Diarran Kone told reporters.

The assailant “came to town alone to procure equipment and fit the vehicle out to commit a suicide attack,” a Malian security source who asked not to be named told reporters.

The camp is very close to Gao airport, a key transport hub that was closed briefly in late November last year following an attack blamed on Muslim militants.

The car bomb destroyed prefabricated hangars used by MINUSMA’s aircraft and damage to the installations and debris on the runway made the airport temporarily unusable.

“The joint patrols were the target,” French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault told French media on Wednesday. “The political aim is to hamper the peace process and reconciliation.”