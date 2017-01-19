Beijing tells local bureaus to cease issuing smog alerts

AFP, BEIJING

China is suspending local meteorological bureaus from issuing smog alerts, media reported yesterday, raising suspicions the government is attempting to suppress information about the nation’s air pollution as public anger over the issue grows.

The Chinese Meteorological Administration on Tuesday notified local bureaus to “immediately stop issuing smog alerts,” according to a photograph of a notice posted on a Chinese microblogging site.

Instead, the local departments can issue alerts for “fog” when visibility is less than 10km, the notice said.

The notice was issued because local “meteorological bureaus and the environmental protection administrations often disagree when they issue smog-related information,” a representative from the Chinese Meteorological Administration told the Chinese Web site The Paper.

“A joint alerting mechanism will be formulated to consult how to and who should issue alerts for smog,” the representative said.

One single department would now be responsible for issuing smog alerts, The Paper reported.

The reports met with stinging criticism from online commentators, who have long doubted the credibility of official data on air pollution.

“Before, they cheated us separately, and now they are going to cheat us together,” one netizen wrote.

“Even though they are working on a unified alert standard, they should not stop the existing alert system,” another wrote.

The Chinese government has a color-coded system of smog alerts, topping out at red when severe pollution is likely to last more than 72 hours.

The notice sets off a series of emergency measures, ranging from taking vehicles off the road to closing polluting factories.

In late 2015, China issued its first ever red alert in response to public anger over the government’s reluctance to take action after a suffocating smog hit the nation’s northeast.

In the past, local and national authorities have issued contradictory, confusing alerts.

Bad air is a source of enduring public anger in China, which has seen fast economic growth, but at the cost of widespread environmental problems.

Parents in particular have expressed outrage over the miasma that regularly affect hundreds of millions and has led to high levels of lung cancer.

Earlier this month, many took to social media to express their anger about the thick smog that choked Beijing for more than a week, but found their articles quickly deleted, a move that only increased their frustration.

“When people are gagged, the sky will be blue,” one netizen said.