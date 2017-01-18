US Marines in Norway revive Cold War memories

NY Times News Service

For Norwegians, the sight of dozens of US Marines traipsing through the snow in military fatigues — the first time foreign forces have been posted to the natio’s territory since World War II — might have brought a welcomed sense of security, but it also harked back to a dark era of the Cold War that many had hoped to forget.

A US military plane on Monday delivered most of the 330 Marines to a garrison in Vaernes, in central Norway, a deployment that Norwegian officials said had been carried out by the US as part of a bilateral agreement. It was the latest effort by the US and its European allies to buttress their defenses against a resurgent Russia, which condemned the move.

Despite being generally welcomed across the political spectrum, the arrival of the Marines from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina — shown on Norwegian television dragging their suitcases through the snow — also provoked some jitters in Norway.

A wealthy, oil-rich nation that is a member of NATO, but not the EU, the Nordic state has long prided itself on its independence, but the deployment recalled a Cold War era in which Russian intrigue grabbed headlines and Norwegians lived in fear of Soviet hegemony.

Neuroses about Russia continue to exert influence in Norwegian popular culture. The political television thriller Okkupert depicts a future in which Norway is occupied by Russia, which, with the EU’s backing, takes over the country’s oil production.

Such fears have been magnified in recent years with murky sightings of submarines across the region that have stoked concern about Russian espionage and military intervention.

In October 2014, an unidentified vessel spotted off the Stockholm archipelago spurred Sweden’s largest mobilization since the Cold War and accusations that Russia was spying on the country. The episode, called “The Hunt for Reds in October” in the Swedish news media, included unsubstantiated reports of a man in black spotted wading near the vessel. It deeply unsettled the nation, even as the Kremlin issued strenuous denials and accused Stockholm of scaremongering.

Then, in April 2015 the sudden appearance of an underwater vessel in Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, prompted the Finnish Navy to fire depth charges — the first such warning in more than 10 years.

And Lithuania on Monday said it plans to use EU funding to build a fence on the border with Russia’s highly militarized Kaliningrad exclave to increase security and prevent smuggling, Agence France-Presse reported.

Construction of the 129km, US$32 million fence is to begin in spring and to be finished by the end of the year, Lithuanian Minister of the Interior Eimutis Misiunas said.

“The reasons are both economic to prevent smuggling and geopolitical to strengthen the EU’s external border,” Misiunas said. “It would not stop tanks, but it will be difficult to climb over.”

In Moscow, the deployment of US Marines in Norway has been met with disdain.

After plans for the deployment were confirmed in October, Frants Klintsevich, a deputy chairman of Russia’s defense and security committee in the upper chamber of Parliament, was quoted by Russian news media as saying that the Kremlin viewed the Marines as a direct military threat.

He also said the deployment made Norway a potential target for Moscow’s powerful arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons.