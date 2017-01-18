Last man on the moon Eugene Cernan dies at 82

AFP, WASHINGTON

US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon, died on Monday at age 82, NASA and his family announced.

Cernan was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17 — his third space flight and the last scheduled US manned mission to the moon — in December 1972.

“We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon,” the US space agency said on Twitter.

According to a family statement released by NASA, Cernan, a retired naval officer, died following ongoing health issues.

“It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father,” the family said.

“Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend,” the statement added.

“Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation’s leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the moon,” it said.

The space community paid tribute to Cernan and honored his legacy on Twitter.

“Saddened by the loss of pioneer, fellow naval aviator, astronaut and friend Gene Cernan #RIP #lastmanonthemoon,” retired US astronaut Scott Kelly said.

“We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages,” the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum wrote. “Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17.”

“Truly, America has lost a patriot and pioneer who helped shape our country’s bold ambitions to do things that humankind has never before achieved,” NASA administrator Charles Bolden said.

On what would be the last manned mission to the lunar surface, Cernan’s second to the moon, the crew captured the iconic image of a full view of the planet Earth dubbed “Blue Marble.”

The footprints Cernan left on the moon’s surface remain visible more than four decades later.

“I’d just like to record that America’s challenge of today has forged man’s destiny of tomorrow,” he said as he left the moon for the final time.

Born in Chicago in 1934, Cernan spent 566 hours and 15 minutes in space — logging more than 73 hours on the moon’s surface.

Cernan is survived by his wife, Jan, one daughter, two step-daughters and nine grandchildren, the family said.