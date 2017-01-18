FEATURE: Irrawaddy dolphins nearing extinction

AFP, SIN KYUN, Myanmar

Tears fill Maung Lay’s eyes as he describes losing the dolphin he knew since his childhood, the latest casualty of a battle against pollution and electrofishing that may see the species disappear in Myanmar.

Loved for generations for corralling the catch into fishermen’s nets, the “smiling” Irrawaddy dolphins are being killed in record numbers by rogue gangs who use car batteries to stun aquatic life.

The illegal technique now threatens to wipe out the dolphins and the tourist bonanza they promise.

Maung Lay’s dolphin, known as Thar Gyi Ma, was found washed up on the banks of the river in November last year. When locals cut her body open, they found she was pregnant.

“She is irreplaceable because she’s like my own parents. I’m heartbroken,” the 55-year-old said inside his bamboo hut, in a small village a few hours by boat from Mandalay.

“I laid wreaths and flowers for her by the river,” he said.

Irrawaddy dolphins can be found in rivers, lakes and seas across southern Asia, from the northwest Bay of Bengal in India to the south of Indonesia.

On this stretch of river in Myanmar the animals have developed a deep bond with local fishermen, whom they work with in a generations-old partnership that has become the stuff of local folklore.

With careful choreography, locals call the animals using a throaty purr, splashing their oars and tapping on the side of the boat.

The dolphins signal they are ready to begin with a flick of a fin, before driving the fish toward the fishermen’s boats where they are scooped up by waiting nets.

Maung Lay said he had spent more than 30 years fishing with one group of seven dolphins, led by Thar Gyi Ma.

“I’m sorry for the great loss, because she’s the leader of her group,” he said sorrowfully. “The others are not skilled like her.”

In neighboring Laos, the Irrawaddy dolphin was declared “functionally extinct” by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in October after just three individuals were counted during their latest survey.

“There is now little hope for a reversal of the situation,” the WWF said.

In Myanmar, officials say there only 62 Irrawaddy dolphin are thought to be left, after a record three were killed last year.

“We lost the highest number of dolphins” last year, said Jaw Kar, the deputy head of Mandalay’s fishery department during a recent visit by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

He blamed pollution from mining upriver in Kachin state, where chemical-heavy gold prospecting has boomed since the former military government stepped down in 2011. Run-off from agricultural fertilizers is also thought to be poisoning the water.

However, fishermen say the greatest danger comes from rogue gangs who are wiping out river life in their quest for easy money.

Initially these electrofishermen used small batteries attached to wire wound around bamboo poles to shock fish within a close radius, a cheap and effective way to bolster their catch.

Now locals say they have moved on to using car batteries, high-voltage transformers and trawling nets.

“Even a big buffalo couldn’t stand such an electric shock,” said fisherman Thein San Min, 26, who lives in another village on the river’s edge.

Electrofishing around Mandalay is punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine of 200,000 kyat (US$150) — a small fortune for local villagers.

However, conservationists say there is little they can do to stop the fishing gangs, who attack anyone daring to venture into their territory.