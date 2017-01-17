Agencies

JORDAN

Lions maul vet to death

Three lions have mauled to death a veterinarian and his assistant at a wildlife reserve, a security official said. The lions were put down after Sunday’s attack, the official said, without elaborating. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters about the incident, which is under investigation. Hala Akhbar, a Web site linked to the nation’s security forces, identified the victims as a vet and his Pakistani assistant. The incident took place in a wildlife reserve in the kingdom’s western Balqa Governate.

OMAN

Guantanamo inmates taken

The government yesterday announced that it has taken in 10 prisoners released by the US from its Guantanamo Bay military prison, part of a push by outgoing US President Barack Obama to shrink the inmate population before leaving office. “To meet a request by the US government to assist in settling the issue of the detainees at Guantanamo, out of consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 people released from that prison arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a temporary residency,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.

AUSTRALIA

Mother pleads guilty

A mother yesterday pleaded guilty to murdering three of her children and attempting to kill another by plunging her car into a lake. In 2015, Akon Guode, 37, who came to the nation after fleeing war in South Sudan, drove into the water on the outskirts of Melbourne. Her one-year-old son and four-year-old twins died, while rescuers pulled her and a five-year-old daughter from the sinking vehicle. The mother of seven entered a guilty plea for the attempted murder of her surviving daughter, court officials said. Witnesses said before the tragedy Guode had complained of receiving threats from the wife of the children’s father and had isolated herself from the Sudanese community, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

BAHRAIN

City hall set ablaze

A city hall was set ablaze during a night of clashes between police and protesters following the execution of three men convicted of a deadly bombing targeting police, officials said. The Ministry of the Interior yesterday said the blaze at the Northern City Hall appeared intentional. It said firefighters were able to contain it. Hundreds protested on Sunday over three Shiite men put to death by firing squad for a 2014 bombing that killed two Bahraini policemen and an Emirati officer. Opponents of Bahrain’s Sunni-ruled kingdom saw the men’s charges as politically motivated and alleged the men were tortured. Some young people threw gasoline bombs and clashed with police into the night on Sunday. Police fired tear gas and birdshot.

UNITED STATES

Sea lion jumps on boat

A young sea lion was so happy to be rescued after getting hooked in fishing gear off southern California that it jumped into a Coast Guard boat, officials said. A Los Angeles-area crew on patrol pulled the sea lion free on Saturday near Newport Harbor, the coast guard said. After a little persuasion, the sea lion hopped aboard the boat and posed for photos, officials said. The animal was handed off to a crew from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which brought the sea lion to its rescue facility. It is to be rehabilitated and then released.