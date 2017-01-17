UK snubs Middle East summit to keep Trump onside

The Guardian

The British government has signaled its determination to stay close to US president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration by refusing to send a high-level delegation to the Middle East peace conference organized by the French government.

Neither a UK Foreign Office minister, nor the British ambassador to France, attended the meeting on Sunday.

Most large EU countries had sent their foreign minister, and the British approach might hint at future UK policy choices. The French regarded the conference as a vital chance to reaffirm the case for a negotiated two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump’s transition team reportedly told French diplomats they disapproved of the conference seeing it as an attempt to put unfair pressure on Israel and give an unjustified reward to the Palestinians. The British government likely feared that the conference risks becoming a means to circumscribe future US policy on Israel before the Trump team has made a decision.

It is a primary tenet of UK foreign policy that the “special relationship” with the US is critical to the UK, and with Britain expected to leave the EU within two years, the government may feel an even greater need not to alienate Trump.

The US president-elect has promised to be more pro-Israel and disapproved of the refusal of the administration of US President Barack Obama’s to veto a groundbreaking UN security council resolution last month condemning illegal Israeli settlements.

US Secretary of State John Kelly traveled from Vietnan to attend the conference.

The list of attendees released by the French foreign ministry included 36 foreign ministers, as well as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.