Bangladesh to hang 26 over political murders

AFP, DHAKA

A Bangladeshi court yesterday sentenced 26 people to death after hearing how a politician from the ruling Awami League hired members of the country’s elite security unit to assassinate political rivals.

After a trial that gripped Bangladesh, a judge found all 35 defendants in the case guilty of involvement in the abduction and murders of seven people in the central city of Narayanganj in April 2014.

Judge Syed Enayet Hossain ordered 26 of them to hang after the year-long trial in Narayanganj while the other nine were handed prison sentences ranging from seven to 17 years.

The bodies of the victims were found floating in a river, three days after witnesses reported seeing a group of people being bundled into the back of an unmarked van outside the city’s international cricket stadium.

Among those sentenced to death was Tarek Sayeed, a commander in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) anti-terrorist police unit who is the son-in-law of a minister in Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Cabinet.

Prosecutors described during the trial how Nur Hossain, a local councilor in Narayanganj and then a member of Hasina’s Awami League, hired RAB officers to kill his archrival Nazrul Islam and four of his aides.

A lawyer who filmed the abductions outside the stadium on his mobile phone was then himself kidnapped, along with his driver.

All seven of the victims were subsequently killed and had their bellies cut before their bodies were dumped in the Shitalakshya river outside the city.

Hossain, who was among those sentenced to death yesterday, fled to India after the killings, but was later arrested in Kolkata and extradited.

“We’re satisfied. We finally got justice,” Shakhawat Hossain Khan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told reporters outside the courtroom.