Agencies

PANAMA

Company fined over bribes

Brazilian construction company Odebrecht is to pay the Panamanian government more than US$59 million it allegedly handed out in bribes to secure public contracts, Panama’s attorney general said on Thursday. “I’ve received a formal commitment, delivered verbally, to soon hand over the first US$59 million paid as bribes to Panamanian individuals and entities,” Kenia Porcell told reporters. Odebrecht, she said, “has shown a desire to cooperate effectively” with a probe into the bribe payments, documented last month by the US Department of Justice. According to the department, the company paid more than US$59 million in bribes to Panama between 2010 and 2014 to obtain contracts valued at US$175 million.

UNITED STATES

Musicians hit by train

Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California, but both survived. The group’s publicist, Jeremy Westby, said in a statement on Thursday night that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital. The Oakland Fire Department said earlier that two pedestrians were hit by a passenger train at Jack London Square at about 7:30pm.

UNITED STATES

Chicken waste pose fire risk

With the growing season still weeks away, chicken waste that is to be used as fertilizer is piling up in barns across the south and causing worries about spontaneous combustion. A chicken litter pile this week triggered a wildfire that destroyed a mobile home before being brought under control. Agriculture officials say the right mix of moisture, texture and decomposition is needed to produce a burning pile of waste, and that farmers should be mindful of how high they stack manure in their barns. They recommend that waste piles not exceed 2.1m. In Charleston, Arkansas, on Wednesday, a pile estimated at 2.4m or 2.7m high caught fire. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

UNITED STATES

Guitarist Tommy Allsup dies

Tommy Allsup, a guitarist best known for losing a coin toss that kept him off a plane that later crashed and killed rock ’n’ roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson, has died. He was 85. Singer and musician Austin Allsup says his father died on Wednesday at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital from complications from a hernia operation. Tommy Allsup was part of Holly’s band when the Lubbock, Texas, singer died in the 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Allsup flipped a coin to see if he or Valens would get a seat on the plane.

UNITED STATES

Boy accused of robbery

A 12-year-old New York City boy is accused of pulling a gun on a classmate and demanding that she give him her chicken nugget. Police said the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald’s in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. When the girl refused, police say the boy followed her as she walked to a nearby subway station and pointed a gun at her head, demanding that she give him a nugget. Police say the girl smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone. The girl reported the incident to school officials the next day and the boy was taken into police custody for attempted robbery. The gun was not found and it is unclear if it was real.