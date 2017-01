Questioning of Samsung head exceeds 22 hours

Reuters, SEOUL

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee early yesterday left the South Korean special prosecutor’s office after more than 22 hours of questioning on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling scandal that could topple suspended South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Lee left the office without answering reporters’ questions and headed to a waiting car.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won (US$25.58 million at the current exchange rate) to a business and foundations backed by Park’s friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for the national pension fund’s support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

The office said it would decide by tomorrow whether to seek a warrant to arrest 48-year-old Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea’s largest chaebol, or family-owned conglomerate, adding that there were no plans to bring him in for further questioning.

Lee denied some of the suspicions against him, but admitted to others, office spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said, but declined to elaborate.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

The corruption scandal has engulfed the highest reaches of South Korea’s elite, with Park impeached by parliament last month, a decision that must be upheld or overturned by the South Korean Constitutional Court.

Park, who has been stripped of her powers in the meantime, has denied wrongdoing.

Jay Y. Lee was named as a suspect on Wednesday and summoned on Thursday morning for questioning.

Prosecutors were looking into whether he gave false testimony during a parliamentary hearing early last month, where the heads of nine of South Korea’s biggest chaebol were subjected to an unprecedented 13-hour televised grilling by a panel investigating the presidential scandal.

Jay Y. Lee denied bribery accusations during that hearing, rejecting assertions from lawmakers that Samsung lobbied to get the fund to back the merger.

The chiefs of South Korean chaebol have over the years had prison sentences shortened or forgiven, or received pardons, with the economic impact of imprisonment cited as a factor.

Jay Y. Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, who has been incapacitated since a 2014 heart attack, was handed a three-year suspended jail sentence in 2009 for tax evasion. He was later pardoned.

Asked whether prosecutors would take into account any economic impact in their decision on whether to seek Jay Y. Lee’s arrest, Lee Kyu-chul said: “From the point of the special prosecutor, we are conducting the investigation by law and principle. There is nothing further that I can say in that regard.”

The special prosecution also questioned Park Sang-jin, a president at Samsung Electronics, for about 13 hours until early yesterday morning.

Park Sang-jin had signed a contract for Samsung Electronics in 2015 to sponsor an equestrian team, the main beneficiary of which was the daughter of Choi, a key figure in the scandal who is in detention and undergoing a criminal trial.

Choi has denied wrongdoing.

Her daughter, 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra, was arrested by Danish police earlier this month after she was sought by South Korean authorities.

Chung, who won a gold medal in group dressage at the 2014 Asian Games, has denied wrongdoing.

Park Sang-jin, who had refused to appear at parliamentary hearings on the matter citing health issues, did not comment to reporters as he left the office at about 3am wearing a white face mask.