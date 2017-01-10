Brazil faces crisis over deadly jail riots

NY Times News Service, RIO DE JANEIRO

The Brazilian government is struggling to cope with overcrowded and violent prisons that have seen about 100 inmates killed within a week, with many beheaded and dismembered.

This is one of the most serious crises that Brazilian President Michel Temer has faced since assuming power last year after the impeachment of former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff.

Critics have described the Temer administration’s response as inadequate and called the refusal by all spheres of government to accept responsibility as “absurd.”

“This is a challenge to civilization,” said Jose Moises, a professor of political science at the University of Sao Paulo. “It was not a good response.”

After 56 prisoners were killed in a riot between rival drug gangs that began on Sunday last week at the privately run Anisio Jobim Penitentiary complex in Manaus in Amazonas state, followed by four killed the next day at a nearby jail, it took Temer three days to respond.

He called it a “terrible accident” and said that because a private company ran the prison where the killings happened, the state bore no clear responsibility.

His comments were widely ridiculed.

“The majority saw the president’s declaration as disdainful to the seriousness of the situation,” the Sensationalist, a widely read satirical Web site, said.

“The government treated this tragedy as if it was unforeseen. This is absurd,” said Maria Laura Canineu, director in Brazil of Human Rights Watch.

Canineu pointed to a December 2015 report from the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture, a group of independent researchers linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, that described a potentially explosive situation at the Anisio Jobim prison, where prisoners were scared they could be tortured and killed in a riot.

Adding to the recent carnage, 33 died on Friday last week in a prison riot outside Boa Vista, in Roraima, north of Brazil.

Police officers said two rival drug gangs, the First Capital Command and the Family of the North, are involved in a bloody war for control of lucrative Amazon drug smuggling routes and are behind the grisly murders in recent days.

Murders and robberies have soared in the city of Manaus since the prison killings, said Gerson Feitosa, a police corporal and president of a local police association.

“People are scared,” he said. “After the massacre, the war on the streets has started.”

Brazilian Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes released a draft of a National Plan of Public Security on Friday.

First announced in October last year, the proposal aims to reduce homicides, modernize the prison system and improve cooperation between security agencies and neighboring nations in the fight against cross-border organized crime.

It includes building five new federal prisons for 220 dangerous prisoners, US$248 million for states to build new jails and US$94 million for mobile phone blockers, body scanners and ankle bracelets.

Robert Muggah, founder of the Igarape Institute in Rio de Janeiro, which specializes in public security and drug policy, said the plan included welcoming innovations, like a target to reduce homicides 7 percent a year, but it was too focused on law and order.

“The fight against drugs will fail if it’s reduced to eradicating drug production and seizing drugs,” Muggah said.