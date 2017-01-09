Agencies

FRANCE

‘Road of death’ claims four

Four Portuguese tourists were killed and about 20 others injured yesterday when their bus crashed off a highway in central France known locally as the “road of death,” authorities said, revising an earlier toll. The 40-seat bus was on its way to Switzerland when tragedy struck, the local Creusot-Info Web site said. Authorities had earlier reported five deaths, but rescue workers were able to resuscitate one of the passengers. Before dawn, the bus crashed off the Central Europe Atlantic Road in the Saone-et-Loire region, that sees several accidents a year, many of them deadly. It appears the driver might have lost control of the vehicle because of ice on the road.

BRAZIL

Official resigns over remark

The national secretary of youth has resigned after celebrating the deaths of inmates killed in prison uprisings. Youth Secretary Bruno Julio resigned on Friday. He had earlier declared that more inmates should be slain and there should be a mass prisoner killing per week. He also said the problem with prison killings is that “there aren’t enough of them.” At least 31 inmates were slain on Friday in northern Brazil, some with their hearts and intestines ripped out during killings led by the country’s largest gang. The bloodshed came just days after 60 inmates were killed during rioting at two prisons in a neighboring state.

UNITED STATES

Crowley plagiarized: CNN

A conservative media personality tapped by incoming president-elect Donald Trump’s administration for a top communications role was accused on Saturday of plagiarizing sections of her 2012 book, CNN reported. Trump has nominated Monica Crowley, a talk-radio host and Fox News commentator, to a senior communications job with the National Security Council. After reviewing her book What The (Bleep) Just Happened, CNN reported finding about 50 sections copied — some with minor changes — from news articles, Web sites, think-tank reports and Wikipedia. A section on Keynesian economics, for example, came almost directly from a 2009 article published on investopedia.com. The Trump team defended Crowley in a statement, saying her “exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the administration,” it said. “Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing the country,” CNN quoted the statement as saying, without confirming or denying the accusations of plagiarism.

JAPAN

Abe presses Seoul on statue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on South Korea to remove a statue of a “comfort woman” which has reignited a diplomatic row over Tokyo’s wartime sex slavery. Tensions spiked on Friday when Tokyo recalled its ambassador over the statue which was placed outside its consulate in Busan last month, symbolizing women forced to work in Japanese military brothels mostly during World War II. Tokyo argues it is against a 2015 agreement between the two nations meant to put an end to the hugely emotional and decades-long comfort women issue with an apology from Tokyo and payment of money. “Japan has already paid ￥1 billion [US$8.55 million] as we sincerely fulfilled our obligation. I think it’s now South Korea’s turn to show sincerity in an unwavering manner,” Abe said in a program aired Sunday on public broadcaster NHK.