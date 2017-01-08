Agencies

UNITED STATES

Rare bat stages comeback

Wildlife officials say it might be time for a toast now that a once-rare bat important to the pollination of plants used to produce tequila is making a comeback. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed removing the lesser long-nosed bat from the endangered species list. Mexico delisted the bat in 2015, and if approved in the US, this would be the first bat ever removed from the nation’s list of threatened and endangered species. Federal officials said it has taken 30 years of conservation efforts by biologists and volunteers in Mexico and the US, as well as tequila producers in Mexico, to rebuild a healthy population.

UNITED STATES

Mardi Gras season starts

People in greater New Orleans on Friday braved the cold and rain to mark the start of the Mardi Gras season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. The holiday season begins on Epiphany, commemorating the day the Bible says the three wise men reached the baby Jesus Christ. Fat Tuesday, which marks the culmination of Mardi Gras season, falls on Feb. 28. Across the city people bought king cake, a traditional holiday bakery treat, to bring to their offices or home to share with family.

UNITED STATES

IS operative killed in raid

The US-based coalition has killed a senior Islamic State (IS) group facilitator in an airstrike in the extremists’ self-proclaimed capital of Raqa, Syria, the US military command said on Friday. Central Command identified the target as Mahmud al-Isawi, an IS operative who managed instructions and finances for IS leaders and provided propaganda and intelligence support. He was killed on Saturday last week, making him the 16th significant member of the network’s external operations killed last year. The long-time IS member provided to the group’s media and intelligence in Fallujah prior to his move to Raqa.

TURKEY

Refugees to be naturalized

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced that some of the millions of Syrian and Iraqis who have fled to Turkey would be given Turkish nationality. “Our interior ministry is carrying out work and under this work, some of them will be granted our nationality after all the necessary checks” have been carried out, Erdogan said in a speech broadcast on television. “There are highly qualified people among them, there are engineers, lawyers, doctors. Let’s make use” of that talent, he said.

FRANCE

Refugee helper acquitted

A court on Friday acquitted a man for helping refugees sneak into the country from Italy as immigration issues play a major role ahead of this year’s elections. “In France today we have the right to save people in distress,” said researcher Pierre-Alain Mannoni, who had faced a six-month suspended jail sentence for aiding Eritrean refugees who came into France from Italy. The prosecutor said during the trial in November last year in the southern city of Nice that people had a “duty” to help people, “but not help [illegal refugees] to stay and circulate” in the country. The judge ruled that the 45-year-old researcher at French national research center CNRS had helped three young Eritrean women to “protect their dignity.”