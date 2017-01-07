Agencies

UNITED STATES

Bin Laden son on terror list

The US added Hamza bin Laden, son and would-be heir of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, to its terrorist blacklist on Thursday. Hamza, who is in his mid-twenties, has become active as an al-Qaeda propagandist since his father’s death at the hands of US special forces on May 2, 2011. According to letters found in the Navy SEAL raid on Osama’s hideout in Pakistan, Hamza wrote to the Saudi-born al-Qaeda leader asking to be trained to follow him.

UNITED STATES

Lawmaker told to resign

A legislator indicted on allegations of beating his wife should resign, leaders of the South Carolina legislature said on Thursday, with one lawmaker calling it “terrifying and horrific” to hear children on a 911 telephone call screaming for their father to stop. The comments come a day after Representative Chris Corley was indicted on felony domestic violence charges and suspended from his seat in the House of Representatives. State law requires an officeholder indicted on a felony to be suspended. Corley’s wife told deputies he stopped hitting her on Dec. 26 only after noticing she was bleeding and hearing the screams of two of their three children, ages two and eight. Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating, and the police report noted a scratch on his forehead

UNITED STATES

Lynx spotted in Colorado

Some elusive and charismatic lynx have been parading past awe-struck Colorado residents and visitors this winter, electrifying social media and giving biologists a reason to smile. One of the rare, fluffy-looking cats strolled nonchalantly across the Purgatory resort in southwestern Colorado last week, threading through a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who swerved around the animal and stopped to take videos. Two weeks earlier, a pair of lynx loped along a mountain highway a few feet from Dontje Hildebrand’s car. “My heart just about busted out of my chest when I realized what I was seeing,” Hildebrand said.

HAITI

Politician arrested on air

A former rebel leader who is wanted on drug charges in the US, and was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, was arrested on Thursday as he appeared on a live radio talk show. Guy Philippe was being interviewed live on the show with another recently elected lawmaker when the host abruptly announced that police were outside the studio in the Petionville district of the capital to arrest him. The host came back on air and said that authorities had taken him away. Radio host Gary-Pierre Paul Charles later told reporters that the police were members of the Haitian anti-drug unit and fired shots into the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered.

FRANCE

Police search for student

Police in eastern France on Thursday searched a forest for the body of a missing Japanese student as a chilling video emerged in which a man thought to be her fugitive Chilean ex-boyfriend threatens her. Narumi Kurosaki went missing in the city of Besancon, where she had been studying French, on the night of Dec. 4. French authorities believe the 21-year-old was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who is believed to have fled to Chile, and have issued an international warrant for his arrest. The Chilean Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said it was assisting the French “in the identification of certain suspects as of their latest movements,” without giving further details.