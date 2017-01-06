Battle over Obamacare starts at Capitol

AP, WASHINGTON

Hardening battle lines for the brawl to come, US President Barack Obama urged Democratic representatives to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy healthcare overhaul, while US vice president-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” is No. 1 on president-elect Donald Trump’s list.

“We’re going to be in the promise-keeping business,” Pence said at two separate Capitol news conferences on Wednesday.

Just 16 days before Trump takes over the Oval Office, he said repealing and replacing Obama’s law would be the president-elect’s “first order of business.”

“The American people voted decisively for a better future for healthcare in this country, and we are determined to give them that,” Pence said.

Outnumbered in the new Congress, Democrats did not sound confident in stopping the Republicans cold, but signaled they would not make their peers’ job any easier. New Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that if the Republicans do scuttle the healthcare law, they will have to come up with a replacement plan before Democrats consider whether to help them revamp the system.

That adds pressure on Republicans, who for years have battled among themselves over what a new law would look like, including how to finance its programs and whether to keep Obama’s expansion of Medicaid for more lower-income people.

“They’re repealing; we’re not. It’s their obligation to come up with a replacement,” Schumer said, a sentiment he said he believed Democrats shared unanimously.

Obama and Pence held dueling strategy sessions with lawmakers at the Capitol as the new Republican-led Congress commenced its drive to dissolve the healthcare statute. The 2010 overhaul, which has extended coverage to 20 million people and reshaped the nation’s US$3 trillion-a-year healthcare system, has long stood as one of Obama’s proudest triumphs and the ascendant Republicans’ top target for extinction.

The two sides traded insults through the day.

“Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web,” Trump tweeted.

“The Republican plan to cut health care wouldn’t make America great again, it would make America sick again,” Schumer said.

Previewing an attack line sure to be heard again in this year’s debate, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Republicans are aiming to also scuttle Medicaid and Medicare, going after programs that are “very personal in the lives of the American people.”

Even with White House and congressional control, annulling “Obamacare” and replacing it looms as a daunting task for Republicans.

Leaders hope to have legislation voiding much of the law on Trump’s desk by late next month, Republicans said.

However, after six years of failing to unite behind an alternative, Republican leaders are discussing postponing when repeal would take effect for 18 months or longer, allowing more time to craft replacement legislation.

Underscoring the law’s widespread constituency, the Obama administration said at least 8.8 million people signed up through Dec. 31 for coverage this year in the 39 states using the federal HealthCare.gov Web site. That is about 200,000 more than at the same point last open enrollment season, though outside experts doubt the administration will meet its nationwide target of 13.8 million signups.

Millions more have coverage under the statute’s Medicaid expansion.