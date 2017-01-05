House Republicans give up bid to gut ethics office

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

It was supposed to be a triumphant morning for US Republicans on Capitol Hill — a moment to demonstrate the merits of unified party rule in the age of US president-elect Donald Trump. By noon, party leaders had a message for their charges: It was not going smoothly.

The day after Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted to eliminate an independent ethics body, members returned to work on Tuesday to find their offices inundated with angry missives from constituents amid a national uproar.

By midmorning, Trump had weighed in, questioning the members’ priorities on Twitter. Shortly after, lawmakers were summoned to the basement of the Capitol for a hastily convened meeting with Republican leaders.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan, had opposed the proposal — asked his fellow Republicans a pointed question, according to two people present: Had they campaigned on repealing the Affordable Care Act, or tinkering with an ethics office? Minutes later, members emerged to say the changes had been scrapped.

The reversal came less than 24 hours after House Republicans, meeting in a secret session, voted to curtail the powers of the US Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent body created in 2008 after a series of scandals involving House lawmakers, including three who were sent to jail.

It was part of a turbulent opening for the Trump era in Washington, marked by a Republican push in the US Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

House Republicans, led by Representative Robert Goodlatte of Virginia, had on Monday sought to prevent the office from pursuing investigations that might result in criminal charges. Instead, they wanted to allow lawmakers on the more powerful House Ethics Committee to shut down inquiries.

They even sought to block the small staff at the US Office of Congressional Ethics, which would have been renamed and put under the oversight of House lawmakers, from speaking to news reporters.

However, such resolve crumbled on Tuesday morning, as thousands of telephone calls flooded lawmakers’ offices and both conservative and liberal ethics groups issued statements condemning the vote.