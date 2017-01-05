Indonesia suspends military cooperation with ally, Australia

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesia yesterday said it has suspended military cooperation with Australia, reportedly due to training materials deemed offensive, in a fresh flare-up of tensions between the neighbors.

Cooperation including military exercises and education and exchange programs were put on hold last month, Indonesian military spokesman Wuryanto said.

“Military cooperation with Australian forces has been suspended temporarily due to technical matters,” said the spokesman, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Indonesian newspaper Kompas said it came after an instructor from Indonesia’s special forces found training materials he thought were disrespectful toward Indonesia and its armed forces at an Australian academy during an exchange program.

Wuryanto refused to confirm this, saying only that the suspension was due to several problems.

The neighbors are key allies, but the relationship has had many ups and downs.

Ties sank to their lowest level in years under former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott due to rows about Jakarta’s execution of Australian drug smugglers and Canberra’s hardline policy of turning migrant boats back to Indonesia.

Indonesia had previously suspended military exercises with Australia, in 2013, due to allegations that Australian spies tried to tap the telephone of then-Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, but they resumed the following year.

Wuryanto said the Indonesian military sent a letter to the Australian Defence Force on Dec. 9 last year notifying them of the suspension.

“Hopefully the problem will be resolved soon,” he said, adding that the Indonesian military was still in communication with Australian forces.