Agencies

SYRIA

Turkey kills 18 militants

Turkey’s military, backing rebels in a four-month-old operation against Islamic State militants in the north, yesterday said that 18 of the militants had been killed and 37 wounded in clashes and artillery fire on Monday. In a roundup of its operations over the past 24 hours, the Turkish Armed Forces said its warplanes destroyed four Islamic State targets and Russian aircraft hit militants in Dayr Kak, 8km southwest of the town of al-Bab, which is controlled by the Islamic State.

UNITED STATES

Storm system kills four

A powerful storm system that moved across the south on Monday killed four people in Alabama and left a trail of damage over several states, officials said. The line of severe thunderstorms spawned several possible tornadoes, and the threat continued early yesterday for southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Four people were killed on Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama, Houston County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kris Ware said. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Monday evening for southern Houston County.

UNITED STATES

Four crash victims identified

Authorities in southern Illinois have identified the four people who died after a single-engine airplane crashed in a wooded area on New Year’s Eve. Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell said 34-year-old Curt Terpstra, 37-year-old Krista Green, 35-year-old Jordan Linder and his 26-year-old sister, Jasmine Linder, died in Saturday night’s crash. All four were from Iowa. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA-28 aircraft went down in unknown circumstances. The administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are to investigate the crash.

UNITED STATES

CBP glitch causes delays

A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) computer problem that lasted about four hours hit several airports on Monday, “causing long lines and delays at immigration checks as travelers returned from New Year’s holidays,” the agency said. “At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. Airports in places such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Atlanta, Georgia, were affected, local airport officials said. “During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards,” the spokeswoman said.

UNITED STATES

Poison gas kills four kids

A poisonous gas believed to have been released when someone tried to wash away a pesticide that had been sprayed under a Texas home killed four children and left six other people hospitalized, officials said on Monday. Phosphine gas was likely released when water mixed with the pest control chemical, Amarillo, Texas, fire officials said. A specific cause of death had not been released for the four children as of Monday afternoon. One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital. Officials did not release any identifying information, including the children’s ages or whether they were related. One official said all four people who died were residents of the home.