North Korean missile test ‘won’t happen’: Trump

NY Times News Service

Faced with a threat from North Korea that it might soon test an intercontinental ballistic missile, US president-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to declare bluntly: “It won’t happen!”

Trump made his post on Twitter, where he often tests out his first thoughts on developing issues in the US and abroad, a day after young North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that the “final stage in preparations” was under way for a test of such a missile.

Kim offered no time frame.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT

North Korea has routinely tested short and medium-range missiles, with some successes and many failures, but it has so far stopped short of testing a long-range missile, which could reach Guam or the west coast of the US.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S.,” Trump said on Twitter, somewhat misstating Kim’s warning.

Pyongyang has already tested nuclear weapons underground — the latest threat concerned what Kim called a “test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.”

However, Kim last year boasted that the North had conducted “the first H-bomb test,” and experts have said there is no evidence for that claim.

“China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Trump added on Twitter.

That appeared to reflect briefings Trump has received about how Chinese leaders fear instability and collapse in the North more than the “status quo.”

Trump takes office in less than three weeks, and a test by North Korea, if it demonstrated that the missile could in fact reach US shores, would present one of the first big national security tests for his administration.

There was no immediate comment from either North or South Korea on Trump’s latest remarks.

North Korea conducted a nuclear test in the first months of the administration of US President Barack Obama, turning many White House officials against the country — and against the concept of negotiating with it.

POLITICAL PUZZLE

Early in the presidential campaign, Trump said he was willing to sit down with Kim and perhaps have a hamburger with him. However, negotiating with the North would be anathema to many US Republicans, and even Obama, who was willing to talk with the leaders of Cuba and Myanmar, refused to enter negotiations with the North unless it acknowledged that the endpoint of the talks would be a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

In his New Year’s Day speech, Kim said he would continue his country’s efforts to build a nuclear strike capability unless the US abandoned its “hostile” policy toward the North.

Some analysts have predicted that North Korea will conduct a weapons test in the coming months, taking advantage of leadership changes in both the US and South Korea.

How Trump would respond to such a provocation is a matter of great concern for South Koreans, who are also struggling with uncertainty in their domestic politics.

The South Korean National Assembly on Dec. 9 voted to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

If the South Korean Constitutional Court decides to formally remove her from office, the country would have a new election within months.