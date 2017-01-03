Agencies

UNITED STATES

Carey struggles on stage

Mariah Carey suffered through a performance train wreck in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as malfunctions left her at a loss vocally during her hit song Emotions, struggling to reach notes and to sync the lyrics and music. The trouble continued when she gave up on another of her best-known numbers, We Belong Together, while a recording of the song continued to play, a confirmation that she had been lip-syncing. On Sunday, a dispute erupted between Carey’s representatives and producers of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, on which the singer was performing. Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said that the show’s producers had been aware of technical problems but did not fix them — and chose to continue showing Carey’s messy performance “to get ratings.”

UNITED STATES

Parade welcomes New Year

Philadelphia’s annual Mummers Parade quieted critics who raised concerns about racially or culturally insensitive displays in previous years, with marchers putting on a family friendly New Year’s Day show that entertained spectators. Last year, one skit mocked transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, another featured participants who painted their faces brown or dressed as tacos to portray Mexicans and a marcher was seen on video shouting expletives about gays.

UNITED STATES

Pipeline protested at game

Protesters trying to stymie the Dakota Access oil pipeline sneaked up on a truss connected to the roof and rappelled down to unfurl a huge banner inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears. Play was not interrupted during Sunday’s game, but eight rows of fans seated below the banner were cleared as a precaution. The two protesters — a man and a woman — were later arrested for trespassing, police spokesman Corey Schmidt said.

MEXICO

Three men decapitated

At least five people were killed over the New Year’s weekend in Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood, officials said on Sunday. The three severed heads were found on Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. Later the same day, unknown gunmen opened fire at police who were assisting at the scene of a traffic accident in a tourist quarter near the beach, killing one officer. Early on Sunday, a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab on a road that leads out of the city.

BRAZIL

Shooter kills 11, himself

A gunman stormed a house party and killed 11 people, including his former wife and eight-year-old son, before shooting himself in the head during a New Year’s party in Campinas late on Saturday. Police said the shooter, identified as 46-year-old Sidnei Ramis de Araujo, is believed to have been angry over a split with his wife, Isamara Filier, 41, and their son, Joao Victor. Three other people remain hospitalized, police said, while four people survived the attack unharmed, including one party attendee who managed to flee to a bathroom and call the police. Survivors said that just before midnight the shooter jumped over a fence surrounding the house, burst through a door and began firing even as he berated Filier for taking their son.