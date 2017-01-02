India mine collapse leaves 16 dead and seven missing

AFP, NEW DELHI

The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India’s Jharkhand State yesterday rose to 16 as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of seven missing miners.

A massive mound of earth caved in late on Thursday at Lalmatia open cast mine, about 390km from the state capital, Ranchi.

“We have now already taken out 16 bodies and think the toll may go up to 23,” Jharkhand police spokesman RK Mallick told reporters by telephone.

“Besides the challenging terrain and foggy weather, the cave-in area is spread around 300m and it’s obviously taking time to clear the debris and search for the unaccounted miners,” he added.

Baleshwar Mahato, a bulldozer operator at the mining site whose son died during the incident, said the mine’s operators ignored two safety warnings prior to the collapse.

“After that first warning, there was another alert around 6pm [on Thursday], when a bigger chunk of mud slid down,” Baleshwar told the English-language Indian Express.

“But work continued where Kuleshwar [his son] was and then, this tragedy struck,” he added.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse, but the government has launched an investigation into the incident.

Jharkhand is one of the richest mineral zones in India, accounting for about 29 percent of the country’s coal deposits.

However it is also one of the nation’s poorest areas and the epicenter of a Maoist insurgency.

In 2015, India recorded 38 deaths across 570 mining sites.