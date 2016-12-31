Agencies

HONG KONG

Second bird flu case

The territory yesterday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus. A 70-year-old man, who had traveled to Shenzhen and Zhongshan earlier this month, tested positive for the H7N9 strain of the virus, the government said in a statement. He said he had come across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan, but authorities said they were still investigating the source of the infection. The patient has been hospitalized in stable condition.

CHINA

Highest bridge opens

The world’s highest bridge has opened to traffic, connecting two provinces in the mountainous southwest and reducing travel times by as much as three-quarters, local authorities said yesterday. The Beipanjiang Bridge soars 565m above a river and connects Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, the Guizhou provincial transport department said on its Web site. The bridge cut travel times between Xuanwei in Yunnan to Shuicheng in Guizhou from more than four hours to around one, a truck driver surnamed Duan was quoted by Xinhua as saying after the bridge opened on Thursday.

INDIA

Dozen trapped in coal mine

Emergency workers using mechanical diggers battled yesterday to rescue around a dozen workers trapped after the collapse of a coal mine. A large section of the mine ceiling collapsed near the entry point of the Lalmatia mines in the Godda district of Jharkhand state late on Thursday. Some unconfirmed reports put the number of trapped workers at 50, but an official of the government-owned mine said only 10 to 12 miners were involved. “We are trying to make contact with them. We cannot comment whether they are trapped inside the mine or under the debris,” Eastern Coalfields Ltd general manager Niladri Roy said.

GERMANY

Blast suspect released

A Tunisian man detained on suspicion of involvement in the truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market last week was released on Thursday, and Italian police searched houses in and around Rome where the main suspect may have spent time. Investigators across Europe are trying to determine whether Anis Amri, an asylum seeker from Tunisia who was shot dead by police in Milan on Friday after killing 12 people in Berlin in the name of the Islamic State, had any accomplices. A German Federal Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman said the Tunisian was detained on Wednesday on suspicion Amri may have sent him a voice message and picture shortly before the attack. “Further investigation has shown that the arrested person was not the possible contact person of Anis Amri,” Frauke Koehler told reporters in Karlsruhe.