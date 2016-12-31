Chile sailors under probe for snooping on female crew

Reuters, SANTIAGO

Chilean authorities on Thursday said they were investigating allegations that female sailors were secretly videotaped in their quarters on a naval vessel and those images were then shared via social media by other crew members.

The Chilean navy detained the sailors accused of secretly recording their female counterparts.

It said “it roundly rejects these types of actions that insult our personnel and we reiterate our respect for the privacy of those that form part of the institution.”

Chilean Minister of Defense Jose Antonio Gomez said that sanctions for these actions would “set an example.”

After receiving a complaint from a sailor who had seen the recordings of the women shared on a Whatsapp group, Chile’s naval prosecutor opened an investigation into at least nine seamen, the Estrella de Valparaiso newspaper reported on Thursday.

Other local media said eight sailors were being investigated.

Investigators found “elaborate and complex technical apparatus” in various strategic locations on the ship, the paper said.

“If it’s true what happened on the frigate Lynch it is unacceptable,” Chilean President Michelle Bachelet wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s end all forms of violence against women!” she said.

Earlier this month, a Chilean business leader sparked a social media storm and criticism by Bachelet for presenting the nation’s economy minister with an inflatable sex doll as a gift at an industry dinner.

Despite being South America’s most prosperous nation by most measures, Chile is more socially conservative than many of its neighbors and traditional gender attitudes persist.

Abortion is illegal in all circumstances, divorce was only legalized in 2006 and women’s participation in the labor market remains low.