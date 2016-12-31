Iraqi troops resume fighting in Mosul

AP, MOSUL, Iraq

Breaking a two-week lull in fighting, Iraqi troops backed by the US-led coalition’s airstrikes and artillery on Thursday pushed deeper into eastern Mosul in a multi-pronged assault against Islamic State (IS) militants in the city.

Elite special forces pushed into the Karama and Quds neighborhoods, while army troops and federal police advanced into the nearby Intisar, Salam and Sumor neighborhoods. Columns of dark smoke rose overhead as explosions shook the city and heavy machine gun fire echoed through the streets.

Stiff resistance by the militants, civilians trapped inside their houses and bad weather have slowed advances in the more than two-month-old offensive to recapture Iraq’s second-largest city, the extremist group’s last urban bastion in the nation. It is the biggest Iraqi military operation since the 2003 US-led invasion.

The battle began at about 7am on a bright but chilly day and continued until shortly before sundown.

The counterterrorism forces, also known as the Golden Brigade, captured about half of the Quds neighborhood by early afternoon.

A statement by the US-led coalition said Thursday’s offensive opened two new fronts in eastern Mosul, increasing pressure on the militants’ “dwindling ability to generate forces, move fighters or resupply.”

It said that, at the request of the Iraqi government, coalition warplanes had “re-struck” two bridges over the Tigris River in Mosul on Tuesday, and a day earlier “disabled” the last bridge crossing in the city.

“The strikes were conducted to reduce enemy freedom of movement, and to further disrupt ISIL’s [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] ability to reinforce, resupply, or use vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices in East Mosul,” the statement said.

Another coalition statement said an airstrike on Thursday that targeted a van used by Islamic State fighters in Mosul was later determined to have been located at a hospital’s parking lot, “resulting in possible civilian casualties.”

The coalition “takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and this incident will be fully investigated and the findings released in a timely and transparent manner,” it added. It was not immediately known how many, if any, were hurt by the airstrike.

Coalition airstrikes have been crucial in the fight against IS in Iraq, but a report released earlier this month by Airwars, a London-based project that tracks the coalition’s airstrikes, criticized the coalition’s lack of transparency when assessing civilian casualties.

While US officials have acknowledged that 173 civilians have died in coalition airstrikes since the launch of the campaign against IS in the summer of 2014, the Airwars group said the number of civilian casualties is much greater, putting it at least 1,500.

Lieutenant General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, commander of Iraq’s special forces in eastern Mosul, said his forces have been bolstered by reinforcements and are were less than 3km from the Tigris River, which slices the city in half.

The special forces, officially known as the Counterterrorism Service, have done most of the fighting, pushing in from the east. However, regular army troops on the city’s southeast and northern edges, as well as militarized federal police farther west, have not moved in weeks, unable to penetrate the city.

The troops have faced grueling urban fighting, often house to house against IS militants who have had more than two years to dig in and prepare. Even in districts that have been recaptured, Iraqi troops have faced surprise attacks, shelling and car bombs. The extremists have launched more than 900 car bombs against Iraqi troops in and around Mosul. Al-Saadi said 260 of them had targeted his men.