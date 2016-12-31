SYDNEY FIREWORKS: Man held for threatening New Year’s Eve in Sydney

AFP, SYDNEY

Police have arrested a man in Sydney for allegedly making threats against New Year’s Eve celebrations in an online blog, authorities said yesterday.

The arrest came a week after police said they had foiled a “significant” Islamic State-inspired terror plot for Christmas Day targeting central Melbourne with explosives.

The 40-year-old man was to appear in court later in the day on charges of “making threats relating to New Year’s Eve,” a police statement said. Police did not provide details about the threats.

Acting on a tip-off from the public, officers from the New South Wales Police Force Terrorism Investigation Squad arrested the man on Thursday at Sydney’s international airport as he returned from London.

Documents and hard drives were seized after searches of a home and a storage facility in the city.

Police charged the man with possessing “documents containing threats... concerning online blogs.”

He was refused bail prior to an appearance at Parramatta local Court.

“Investigations into this matter so far indicate this was an isolated incident,” Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said. “As a consequence, we are confident that there are no current or specific threats to New Years Eve... people should enjoy the celebrations.”