Agencies

ISRAEL

Jerusalem building mulled

A committee was yesterday to discuss issuing permits for more settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem, despite a landmark UN resolution demanding an end to such activity. The Ir Amim non-governmental organization, which monitors settlement building, said the planning committee could approve permits for 618 housing units in the mainly Palestinian eastern sector of the city. It would mark the first such approvals since Friday last week’s UN Security Council vote demanding a halt to Israeli settlement building in Palestinian territory. The resolution, which passed after the US took the rare move of abstaining, infuriated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AFGHANISTAN

Explosion rocks Kabul

An explosion went off in a crowded area of Kabul yesterday, causing some casualties, witnesses said, while a police officer said it appeared to have been a bomb attack aimed at a member of parliament. The police official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, also said there had been some casualties, but he gave no details. Last week, another member of parliament was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed seven people.

TURKEY

Military kills IS militants

The military yesterday said it had “neutralized” 44 Islamic State (IS) militants and wounded 117 as part of its operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. In a statement, the military also said seven rebels had been wounded in clashes over the past day, while 157 Islamic State targets had been struck by artillery and other weaponry. Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to al-Bab for weeks under the “Euphrates Shield” operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.

SYRIA

Opposition pushes ceasefire

The opposition’s main political body on Tuesday urged rebel groups to cooperate with “sincere regional efforts” to reach a ceasefire, but said it had not been invited to any conference, referring to a meeting in Kazakhstan proposed by Russia. Riad Hijab, general coordinator for the High Negotiations Committee, said confidence-building measures were needed to create an atmosphere for political transition talks which should be held in Geneva and sponsored by the UN. “We support the shifts in positions of some international powers and the positive, sincere efforts that could represent a starting point for realizing the Syrian people’s aspirations, by reaching an agreement that brings security and stability,” Hijab said in a written statement distributed to the press.

CANADA

Locals lace-up skates

A storm has made it too dangerous to drive in Ontario, but people have come up with another way to get around. Icy weather has caused chaos on the roads and prompted people to abandon driving their cars and lace on their skates instead. A storm that hit Ontario left roads coated in up to 1.5cm of ice, leading to car crashes. Locals reported “freezing rain” falling from the sky and said it was impossible to walk outside without slipping over. The weather bureau warned of dangerous and icy conditions on the roads. However, some intrepid residents were determined to make the best of it. They took to iced-over roads in their skates and posted their uplifting antics on social media.