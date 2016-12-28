Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Man dies from snake bite

A man has died a week after being bitten by one of the world’s deadliest snakes in his living room in the tropical northeast, officials said yesterday. The 77-year-old, named in local media as David Pitt, was at his home in Cairns when he was bitten between his toes as he tried to kill the snake with a spade on Tuesday last week, the Queensland Ambulance Service said. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and gave Pitt anti-venom treatment before taking him to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition. Pitt remained in intensive care, but died on Monday, a hospital spokeswoman told reporters yesterday. The snake was reportedly a 1.5m-long coastal taipan, the world’s third-most venomous snake. According to official estimates, there are about 3,000 snakebite cases nationwide every year, with 300-500 needing anti-venom treatment.

INDIA

Airplane skids off runway

An airplane carrying 161 passengers and crew early yesterday skidded off the runway at Goa International Airport, injuring 15 people. The Indian Navy, which runs the airport, said it was not yet clear what caused the Jet Airways aircraft to veer off the runway. The incident happened at the height of the tourist season in Goa, whose palm-fringed beaches attract thousands of vacationers every year. “There are minor injuries, bruises or fractures to 15 passengers. Everyone else was taken out safely,” navy spokesman D.K. Sharma told reporters. The runway has since been cleared, he added. Jet Airways said the airplane, which was bound for Mumbai, had veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff. “Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated,” it said in a statement.

PAKISTAN

Dozens die from home brew

Twenty-four people, mostly Christians, were killed and dozens more left ill after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas Eve, police said yesterday, the latest case of deadly alcohol poisoning in the country. The incident occurred in a Christian colony in Toba Tek Singh, 338km south of Islamabad. “According to latest information, 24 people including 22 Christians and two Muslims were killed after consuming the toxic liquor brewed by the residents in Mubarakabad Basti on Christmas Eve,” local police official Imran Atif told reporters. He added that at least 60 people had taken ill. Eleven Christians died in October after consuming toxic liquor at a party in Punjab province. In October 2014, at least 29 drinkers were killed after consuming methanol-tainted liquor during a public holiday.

UNITED STATES

Thieves steal US$1m in fur

Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than US$1 million dollars’ worth of fur from a store on Manhattan’s upscale Madison Avenue. The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso store just before 5am. Owner Dennis Basso said that the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as US$200,000. Store executive Achilleas Georgiades said he could not believe something like this happened on “civilized” Madison Avenue. Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals officials said the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.