UN CONDEMNS ISRAEL: Israel vows to expand its settlements

NY Times News Service, JERUSALEM

Undeterred by a defeat at the UN, the Israeli government on Monday said that it will move ahead with thousands of new homes in disputed areas and warned nations against further action, declaring that Israel does not “turn the other cheek.”

Just a few days after the UN Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements, Jerusalem’s municipal government signaled that it would not back down: The city intends to approve 600 housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of town today in what a top official called a first installment of 5,600 new homes.

The defiant posture reflected anger among Israel’s pro-settlement political leaders, who not only blamed the US for failing to block the council resolution, but also claimed to have secret intelligence showing that US President Barack Obama’s team had orchestrated it.

US officials strongly denied the claim, but the sides seem poised for more conflict until Obama hands over the presidency to US pre?sident-elect Donald Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at UN Security Council members by curbing diplomatic contacts, recalling envoys, cutting off aid and summoning the US ambassador for a scolding.

He canceled a planned visit this week by Ukraine’s prime minister even as he expressed concern on Monday that Obama was planning more action at the UN before his term ends next month.

The prime minister defended his retaliation.

“Israel is a country with national pride and we do not turn the other cheek,” he said.

Palestinian leaders on Monday made clear that they would use the resolution in international bodies to press their case against Israel.

With the imprimatur of a UN finding of illegality, they said they would campaign to require that other countries not just label products made in the settlements, but ban them.

Trump publicly pressed for a veto of the resolution and has chosen a settlement advocate as his administration’s ambassador to Israel.