Korean Air to get tough on uncontrollable passengers

Reuters, GIMPO, South Korea

Korean Air Lines said it would allow crew members to “readily use stun guns” to manage violent passengers and hire more male flight attendants, following criticism from US singer Richard Marx over its handling of a recent incident.

The new crew guidelines, announced yesterday following the incident on Tuesday last week, will also include more staff training, use of a device to tie up violent passengers and the banning of passengers with a history of unruly behavior.

Men account for about one-10th of Korean Air flight attendants, and the carrier said it would try to have at least one male attendant on duty in the cabin for each flight.

“While US carriers have taken stern action on violent on-board behavior following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 [2001], Asian carriers including us have not imposed tough standards because of Asian culture,” Korean Air president Chi Chang-hoon told a news conference.

“We will use the latest incident to put safety foremost and strengthen our safety standards,” he said.

In South Korea, the number of unlawful acts committed aboard airplanes has more than tripled over the past five years, government data showed.

South Korean police yesterday requested an arrest warrant for the passenger involved in the latest incident, identified by his surname, Lim, on charges including inflicting injury to the crew and a passenger on a flight from Vietnam to South Korea.

The man had consumed two-and-a-half shots of whiskey during the flight, an airline spokesman said.

The incident came to light when Marx said on Facebook and Twitter that he helped subdue “a psycho passenger attacking crew members and other passengers,” accusing crew members of being “ill-trained” and “ill-equipped” to handle the “chaotic and dangerous event.”

Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes, a TV host and model who was with the singer during the flight from Hanoi to Incheon, South Korea, said on Instagram that crew members “didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”

Video of the incident posted on YouTube showed a young man in a business class seat spitting and swearing at crew members trying to restrain him with a rope.

Lim, in his early 30s, appeared on Monday for questioning by police wearing a mask, thick-rimmed glasses and a hat.

He apologized for his behavior, but said he could not remember what had happened, according to video shown by broadcaster SBS.

Korean Air said it sent a thank-you letter to Marx’s management agency for helping control Lim.